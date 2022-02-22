A Pacifica resident has filed a complaint with the San Mateo County Superior Court alleging that the city did not give proper notice about council meeting agendas and has withheld documents relating to mold abatement in city buildings. The suit also claims that the city has misled the public about expenses and financing for the civic center improvement project.
The legal action submitted by Robert Hutchinson against the city of Pacifica asks the court “to enforce the right of access to the records.” The city has until March 7 to file a written response to the complaint. The case is scheduled to be heard in court on April 13.
Hutchinson sent a cease and desist letter to City Council on Dec. 20. “This letter is to call your attention to what are repeated, intentional and substantial illegal acts and omissions by City Council,” Hutchinson wrote.
Both the letter and the legal filing accuse the City Council of posting “vague, confusing, misleading and deceptive” agendas for meetings so the public would not recognize that the council planned to vote on significant financial decisions relating to the civic center project.
Hutchinson suggests that the city intentionally avoided public scrutiny of the project. Unlike other projects, the legal document claims, “the city sent out no mailers, held no community workshop, conducted no special information, no polls or posts, no social media announcements.” Hutchinson’s complaint also accuses the city of refusing to provide documents he has requested under the California Public Records Act.
City Manager Kevin Woodhouse told the Tribune the city planned to defend its actions.
“The city finds no merit in any of the allegations and intends to vigorously defend the lawsuit against any claims of a violation of the Brown Act or Public Records Act,” he said.
