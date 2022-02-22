A Pacifica resident has filed a complaint with the San Mateo County Superior Court alleging that the city did not give proper notice about council meeting agendas and has withheld documents relating to mold abatement in city buildings. The suit also claims that the city has misled the public about expenses and financing for the civic center improvement project.

The legal action submitted by Robert Hutchinson against the city of Pacifica asks the court “to enforce the right of access to the records.” The city has until March 7 to file a written response to the complaint. The case is scheduled to be heard in court on April 13.

Hutchinson sent a cease and desist letter to City Council on Dec. 20. “This letter is to call your attention to what are repeated, intentional and substantial illegal acts and omissions by City Council,” Hutchinson wrote.

Both the letter and the legal filing accuse the City Council of posting “vague, confusing, misleading and deceptive” agendas for meetings so the public would not recognize that the council planned to vote on significant financial decisions relating to the civic center project.

Hutchinson suggests that the city intentionally avoided public scrutiny of the project. Unlike other projects, the legal document claims, “the city sent out no mailers, held no community workshop, conducted no special information, no polls or posts, no social media announcements.” Hutchinson’s complaint also accuses the city of refusing to provide documents he has requested under the California Public Records Act.

City Manager Kevin Woodhouse told the Tribune the city planned to defend its actions.

“The city finds no merit in any of the allegations and intends to vigorously defend the lawsuit against any claims of a violation of the Brown Act or Public Records Act,” he said.

More Stories

City accepts recommendations on camp permitting to achieve greater equity

City accepts recommendations on camp permitting to achieve greater equity

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

A change to the surf camp policies at Pacifica State Beach, first set in 2005, has been in the works since a 2020 City Council meeting when speakers and emails brought concerns about racial equity in beach access. Some surfing advocates argued that the permitting process makes it difficult f…

Day of Service goes on despite advisory

Day of Service goes on despite advisory

  • 0

The Pacific Beach Coalition managed to have a successful MLK Day of Service over the weekend — despite a tsunami advisory washing out plans for a Saturday event.

Bystanders urged to stay away
featured

Tsunami advisory in effect for entire West Coast

  • From staff reports
  • Updated
  • 0

Updated: 12:50 p.m.: A tsunami advisory remained in effect on Saturday afternoon following a powerful underwater volcanic eruption off Tonga overnight. The entire west coast of the United States and Canada was under an advisory and there was isolated flooding from Alaska to Mexico.

Schools struggle with absences
featured

Schools struggle with absences

  • By Jane Northrop
  • Updated
  • 0

COVID-19 has made for a rocky return to local schools after the winter break. Pacifica schools are reporting much higher than usual staff and student absences so far in January. And administrators have taken the extraordinary step of jumping into the classroom when needed.

New year brings new laws for Californians
featured

New year brings new laws for Californians

  • By Peter Tokofsky
  • Updated
  • 0

California legislators kept busy in 2021, delivering 836 bills to Gov. Gavin Newsom, who signed 770 of them into law. Not all of the new laws take effect immediately. Here are some that might impact life on the coast:

