Raddle, a Pacifica-based business that aims to build tools to make virtual meetings more meaningful, has been selected for one of the first Google for Startups Latino Founders Fund award.
The fund provides promising Latino-led startups non-equity cash awards to help fuel their businesses. Seven California startups have been granted $700,000.
The goal of the fund is to increase economic opportunity for promising Latino startup founders in the U.S. who receive a disproportionately low percentage of investment. In an effort to close the opportunity and wealth gap for Latinos, Google launched a set of programs designed to open the doors to funding, training for the digital economy and empowering communities.
In addition to $100,000 in cash, recipients will also receive hands-on programming and support from Google, deep mentorship from technical and business experts, access to free mental health therapy as well as a vibrant community of fellow founders.
“We are excited to support these talented Latino entrepreneurs as they build innovative solutions and solve tough problems,” said Daniel Navarro, U.S. marketing lead of Google for Startups in a press release. “I hope the launch of our inaugural Google for Startups Latino Founders Fund not only catalyzes the growth of these incredible Latino-led startups but also inspires other Latino entrepreneurs, and ultimately generates wealth within the community.”
Liyani Rodriquez is the founder of Raddle in Pacifica. While she grew up in the Sunset District of San Francisco and various military bases, Pacifica is her husband’s hometown.
“He went to Good Shepherd and Oceana (schools), so we have a lot of roots here!” Rodriguez wrote in an email to the Tribune. “We love living in Pacifica with our new pit bull/chihuahua rescue dog.”
Raddle helps people feel heard at work through fun, equitable and engaging conversations, while at the same time helping employers engage and retain their teams.
While other video collaboration tools focus on “where” a group meets, Raddle focuses on “how” folks interact and show up in the conversation. By creating a safe psychological space, Raddle uniquely taps into a team’s collective creative intelligence.
“Everyone deserves to feel seen and heard, and being part of the Google for Startups Latino Founders Fund means that all will be able to execute our plan of making virtual conversations engaging, equitable and psychologically safe for all participants,” Rodquigez said.
“The financial support couldn’t have come at a better time and will be used to complete our algorithmic values, voice beaming feature and smart collaboration room so that conversations of the future are inclusive, focused and unlock creativity,” she added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.