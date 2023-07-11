The final sessions of the summer’s swimming lessons offered through the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Activities League begin on July 17.
Sessions run for two weeks and take place Monday through Thursday at the Half Moon Bay High School pool. In all, there are eight, 30-minute sessions.
