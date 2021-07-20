Local students are expected to wear masks this fall. Many remain unvaccinated and will return to school full time, in person amid the rapid spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant.
Last week, the California Department of Public Health announced that all students will be required to wear masks indoors at school, but that enforcement of the mandate will be up to individual districts. Two local districts say they will enforce the indoor masking requirement while continuing to offer some type of independent study option.
Pacifica School District Superintendent Heather Olsen said she was glad to hear that the state would be requiring masks indoors on campuses this fall and expects that students, families and staff will comply with the mandate.
“I think it’s the right move,” Olsen said. “... That allows the whole school to come back all day, every day, and to do so safely.”
There are some exceptions to the mandate, like for students or staff who can’t wear a mask for medical reasons. And outdoors, masks are not required.
Olsen said the district has been able to work with students and staff who cannot wear a traditional mask to offer face shields with drapes or other accessible face coverings. That’s the approach she plans to take if families object to the mask mandate; she hopes to have a conversation and come up with a solution — be it a face shield or an independent study track.
She said staff and students have been taking safety precautions very seriously, and doesn’t expect much pushback against the mask mandate. For those who choose not to come to school in person, the PSD independent study program, which supported around 100 students last year, will be available.
“One thing we’ve done well here in Pacifica is remembering that we all have an interest in kids being safe,” Olsen said.
The regulations aren’t set in stone for the entire school year. Instead, the state will reassess its masking rules this fall no later than Nov. 1. That allows the state health department to adjust its policies and recommendations to changing case metrics and to pivot depending on vaccination reach.
Cabrillo Unified School District Superintendent Sean McPhetridge said CUSD, too, will comply with the state mask mandate, and he will also look to the county’s office of education and health department for further guidance on masking and enforcement. The Coastside district will also provide independent study as an alternative track.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.