The city of Pacifica held its annual Spring Egg Hunt on Saturday, and several enterprising young people won golden eggs.
Anthony Serafinowicz found the golden egg among participants 3 and under; Bogdana P. Thomas won in the 4- and 5-year-old crowd; Michael Parra-Trainor won for 6- and 7-year-olds; Camden Friedler won in the 8-10 category. Connor Mawhinney, a student at Ortega Elementary School, won the jelly bean guessing contest.
