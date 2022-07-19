The Kahuna Kupuna advertises itself as the only amateur surf contest in the world that is specifically designed for older surfers, age 40 and over. The 22nd annual event will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 23 at Linda Mar Beach.
Loosely translated from Hawaiian, “Kahuna Kupuna” means “Big Chief Wise Elder,” which is fitting for the older crowd it serves. The fundraiser for Pacifica’s Environmental Family offers separate subdivisions for both men and women, 40 to 80-plus years old, for longboard and shortboard surfers. Awards for top finishers will be presented starting at 5:30 p.m. at the contest site on the beach.
