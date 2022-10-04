The Jefferson Union High School District announced recently that it has partnered with the joint venture of Eden Housing and The Core Companies to build an affordable housing project at the district’s Serramonte Del Rey neighborhood in Daly City.
“Eden (Housing) and Core (Companies) have a proven track record of delivering high-quality affordable housing projects that are thoughtfully designed and responsive to community needs,” said Kalimah Salahuddin of the JUHSD Board of Trustees in a prepared statement. “As an organization with deep local roots, they understand the challenges and opportunities of building affordable housing in the Bay Area. We are eager to partner with them on this critical project that will create a diverse, new community in Daly City.”
Eden Housing is a nonprofit based in Hayward that has built affordable housing developments throughout the Bay Area for more than 50 years. The Core Companies, a San Jose-based company, integrates affordable housing, general contracting, and market-rate development.
The below-market-rate affordable housing project will be headed by architect Steinberg Hart. Serramonte Del Rey is projected to feature up to 2 acres of green spaces and gardens, public plazas, bike and pedestrian pathways, and up to 14,000 square feet of retail space.
More than 120 homes designed specifically for educators have already been completed on the site. Future plans call for more than 1,100 new homes, of which at least 15 percent will be defined as affordable by the district.
Kalisha Webster, senior housing advocate for Housing Choices, which facilitates housing opportunities for people with developmental disabilities, said that the Serramonte Del Rey neighborhood will be an important community for developmentally disabled residents. Housing Choices has been working with Eden Housing for 15 years to create inclusive housing opportunities for people with developmental disabilities.
The Serramonte Del Rey neighborhood will also increase revenue for the school district by negotiating long-term leases with developers to build market-rate housing. That money will go directly into the district’s general fund. JUHSD is the lowest-funded high school district in San Mateo County, and teacher salaries start lower than in neighboring districts, district officials say. The result has been high turnover. Twenty-five percent of district employees depart each year.
The new source of revenue will support teacher salaries as well as different educational purposes. Organizers say this will all be achieved without imposing any new taxes on Daly City residents.
