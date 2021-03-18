The Jefferson Union High School District board met late Tuesday to consider a memorandum of understanding with staff that would pave the way to re-open some classes on a limited basis as early as mid-April.
Those details were discussed at length in the days leading up to the meeting, said April Hawkins, JUHSD director of communication and staff housing. “There were talks, but there’s no news yet,” she said late last week. The meeting occurred after Tribune’s print deadline. For an update, visit pacificatribune.com.
The Return to School Committee developed a plan for one grade to return at a time, most likely seniors, to return to the high school campuses. Also, JUHSD is trying to update its “small group” plans, which includes counseling services, mental health services, socially distanced, and special education services, Hawkins said.
“There won’t be more than six students in a class socially distanced,” she said. “The board will review an updated plan for small groups to return to school and educational services will be sharing a draft return to campus plan. Our hope is that campuses will reopen this semester.
“Campuses will be open in some form in the fall. We have dates in mind, but need union, board and county approval before publicizing those dates so that we don’t set false expectations with our community,” she said.
“We want staff to feel safe,” she said. “We have a lot of teachers working really hard. We are following the county guidelines, and they change. Some families are really vulnerable. Students are really suffering with mental health issues. This has got to be a difficult time.”
As of Thursday, 54 percent of JUHSD staff had been vaccinated, she said. Hawkins credited Terra Nova journalism teacher Alyssa Jenkins for helping the JUHSD community feel safer by single-handedly securing vaccines for 84 staff members.
The discussion comes as San Mateo County cases of COVID-19 continue to drop. The county was falling into the “orange tier” and that will allow more capacity at retail stores and restaurants and a host of other businesses. The state, meanwhile, has offered large cash incentives for school districts to reopen this spring.
As first reported in the Terra Nova High School Times student newspaper, school officials are not envisioning a full reopening this spring. Teachers would likely work with a small group of students in class and others via remote videoconference simultaneously. The cafeteria would be closed and halls would be one way to ease any fears of congestion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.