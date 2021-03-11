The Jefferson Union High School District board will meet on Tuesday to consider a memorandum of understanding with staff that would pave the way to re-open some classes on a limited basis as early as mid-April.
Those details are being negotiated right now, said April Hawkins, JUHSD director of communication and staff housing.
“There were talks, but there’s no news yet,” she said.
Those talks by the Return to School Committee developed a plan for one grade at a time, most likely for seniors at first, to return to the high school campuses. Also, JUHSD is trying to update its “small group” plans, which includes counseling services, mental health services and special education services, Hawkins said.
“There won’t be more than six students in a class, socially distanced,” she said. “The board will review an updated plan for small groups to return to school and educational services will be sharing a draft return to campus plan. Our hope is that campuses will reopen this semester.
“Campuses will be open in some form in the fall. We have dates in mind, but need union, board and county approval before publicizing those dates so that we don’t set false expectations with our community,” she said.
“We want staff to feel safe,” she said. “We have a lot of teachers working really hard. We are following the county guidelines, and they change. Some families are really vulnerable. Students are really suffering with mental health issues. This has got to be a difficult time.”
As of Thursday, 54 percent of JUHSD staff had been vaccinated, she said. Hawkins credited Terra Nova journalism teacher Alyssa Jenkins for helping the JUHSD community feel safer by single-handedly securing vaccines for 84 staff members.
The discussion comes as San Mateo County cases of COVID-19 continue to drop. Health experts expect the county may fall into the “orange tier” in the coming days and that would allow more capacity at retail stores and restaurants and a host of other businesses. The state, meanwhile, has offered large cash incentives for school districts to reopen this spring.
As first reported in the Terra Nova High School Times student newspaper, school officials are not envisioning a full reopening this spring. Teachers would likely work with a small group of students in class at the same time they work with others via remote videoconference. The cafeteria would be closed and halls would be one way to ease any fears of congestion.
High school teachers had discussed an April 12 beginning to the plan, but that would require board agreement.
