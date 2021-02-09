Superior Court Judge Danny Chou issued a preliminary injunction last week ordering Pacifica Beach Yoga to comply with all COVID-19 public health orders. The court action on Feb. 4 follows San Mateo County’s suit against the studio in January.
The county filed a complaint following public complaints the studio was not complying with health regulations and requests from county staff to voluntarily comply with health orders. The indoor operation must remain closed to comply with the tier-based health orders in effect, Chou said.
Violations of the public health orders “present a grave risk and immediate threat to public health, including the risk of serious illness and death,” the judge said.
“This is an important case,” wrote John Beiers, county counsel, in an email to the Tribune. “While it should never have been in doubt, it is even clearer now that the county takes compliance with the health orders
seriously. Everyone needs to follow the rules, and they will be enforced fairly and equitably,”
Thomas Antoon, the owner of Pacifica Beach Yoga appeared before the court through an online connection.
The next step in the Superior Court case is scheduled for May, a case management conference, unless the case settles before that, Beiers wrote.
