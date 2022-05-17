Prosecutors have issued an arrest warrant for a man who tried to evade Pacifica police and rolled a stolen car on a Highway 1 offramp in March.
Ignacio Montoya-Guerrero, a 27-year-old transient, failed to appear in court for his restitution report, and a San Mateo County Superior Court judge issued a bench warrant for his arrest with bail set at $10,000, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
On March 7, Montoya-Guerrero was arrested by the Pacifica Police Department after he attempted to drive away from officers on Highway 1. He rolled the car onto its side while reversing away from a blockade on the offramp. Police said the car was reported stolen from Daly City earlier that day.
Days after his arrest, Montoya-Guerrero pleaded no contest to felony car theft. He was in custody on $60,000 bail. His plea was on the condition of no time in state prison and the dismissal of a separate misdemeanor case. He was placed on two years of probation and given 21 days’ credit in county jail for time served.
— from staff reports
