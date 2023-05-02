Jesus Rodriguez Jr. was homeless for more than a year while struggling to find an apartment he could afford with his salary as a cafeteria worker at Terra Nova High School. Nothing in his price range opened up close enough to allow him to walk or take transit to campus, a necessity since he doesn’t have a car. Even after friends of his family offered him temporary housing last year, Rodriguez still lacked a stable long-term housing solution.
His situation took a dramatic turn for the better when his employer, Jefferson Union High School District, offered him a low-cost apartment last summer at 705 Serramonte in Daly City. Rodriguez now occupies one of the 122 units in the building that the district opened last spring in order to help retain and recruit staff. As a result, Rodriguez is able to focus on advancing his career rather than spending his time searching for housing. He is currently training to become a cafeteria manager.
About two dozen other residents of the low-cost apartment building joined Rodriguez in one of the building’s lounges on Saturday morning to make a toast and share breakfast on the occasion of the first anniversary of the facility. Each one expressed gratitude for their apartment and described how living there improved their lives and made it possible to continue working in the district.
After he reached the top of the Jefferson Union salary scale, Jonathan Krupp, a social studies teacher at Terra Nova, began looking for positions in other Peninsula districts where salaries can range up to $35,000 higher per year. Krupp decided to stay at Terra Nova after getting one of the apartments in the new building. He estimates that the low rent erases about half of the difference in salary he could make working elsewhere, but notes that the benefits of living in district housing go beyond finances.
“This has been a godsend. Now I feel like I have a home,” said Krupp, who had been living nearby in a converted garage with a concrete slab floor that flooded during storms. He said he knows several colleagues who turned down higher-paying jobs in other districts because they also got apartments in the new building.
Shirley Cruz, administrative assistant to the principal at Westmoor High, described the apartment as “a blessing.” For the past decade she and her husband, Dennis, lived in a nearby apartment complex where the rent kept going up and the conditions of the facilities steadily declined. She said that living with people who work for the same employer helps build community.
“This makes me feel more appreciative of the place I work,” Cruz said.
Steven Rigsbee, part of the maintenance staff at Jefferson High, called getting his apartment “life changing.” He said his rent is the same as he was paying for a unit in a house with seven other people.
“It was pretty horrible,” Rigsbee said. “Now I know the people walking down the hall and can get a ride when my car breaks down.” Through a partnership the district developed with a nonprofit he was able to get a rebate on an e-bike for his 2-mile commute.
Several people sipping mimosas and enjoying pastries talked about the fun times they share in the building singing karaoke and watching sports. Colton, who is 8 and lives with his family in the building said, “Everyone is super friendly. I like it whenever there’s parties here.”
Austin Worden, director of communication and staff housing for the district, reported that the building has nearly reached capacity, save for five apartments that remain vacant so the district can offer them as a recruitment incentive for potential new employees.
