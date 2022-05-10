Centennial Celebration Committee members Jeanne Enriquez and Stephanie Tejada

Centennial Celebration Committee members Jeanne Enriquez and Stephanie Tejada, both administrative assistants at the district office, unroll freshly printed banners in preparation for this Friday's ceremony.  

Photo courtesy Jefferson Union High School District

The Jefferson Union High School District is inviting students, alumni, faculty and other members of the school community to join in celebration of two significant milestones from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday. The event will combine observation of the district’s centennial anniversary with a ribbon-cutting ceremony formally opening the new staff housing facility at 705 Serramonte Blvd. in Daly City.

Jefferson High School opened its doors in 1922. The College of San Mateo also offered its first classes in that post-pandemic year. Over the century both educational institutions continued to grow with the population on the Peninsula. Tiny College of San Mateo, which started with 50 students, is now part of a district that includes three separate campuses serving more than 30,000 students. The college district kicked off its centennial celebration earlier this spring.

Three decades after Jefferson High opened, Daly City had grown enough to require a second high school, Westmoor, which opened in 1956. The following year the city of Pacifica was founded and more schools soon opened to accommodate the growing population in the area. Terra Nova and Oceana high schools began teaching students in 1961 and 1962 respectively.

Ronald Garcia, head mechanic for Jefferson Union High School District

Ronald Garcia, head mechanic for Jefferson Union High School District is all smiles as Rebecca Uhrenholt, a math teacher at Oceana High School, arrives at new staff housing in Daly City recently. The housing complex is the scene of a planned centennial celebration on Friday.

Alumni of the high schools include a number of successful writers, politicians and scholars as well as professional athletes and performers. Football legend John Madden graduated from Jefferson in 1954. Sports fans might also recognize Westmoor graduate Ed Montague, who umpired in four World Series and more than 4,000 Major League Baseball games before retiring in 2009. Former California Superintendent of Schools Tom Torlakson trailed Montague by a year at Westmoor.

The high school district proudly kicks off its second century with the opening of the new residence offering low-cost apartments as a way to retain and recruit teachers and staff. At the start of the month the first residents began moving into the facility, which features various amenities and the rare opportunity to live affordably within the district.

At the event on Friday, performances by students from Westmoor and Terra Nova will welcome guests as they arrive. Superintendent Toni Presta and Board President Rosie Tejada will preside over the anniversary celebration. Other dignitaries and representatives are also expected to be in attendance and offer remarks.

A second set of speakers will tell the audience how the new housing facility became a reality after it was first proposed five years ago. One of the new residents will cut the ribbon and a catered reception will follow with additional performances by students from Westmoor, Oceana and Jefferson high schools. Daly City youth poet laureate Chloe Chou, a student at Westmoor, will read from her work.

Throughout the evening guests can visit an installation about the history of the district prepared with help from local historical societies. From 6 to 7 p.m., tours of the new apartment building will be offered. 

