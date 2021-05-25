No crowd this year

Given the state of the pandemic and accompanying government restrictions, organizers of the Half Moon Bay Art and Pumpkin Festival are taking a pass again this year. Tribune file photo

Half Moon Bay Beautification Committee made it official on Friday: There will be no Half Moon Bay Art and Pumpkin Festival nor Ol’-Fashioned Fourth of July Parade through the downtown in 2021.

In a written statement, the committee called the decision “heartbreaking.” It is the second year in a row that there will be no October weekend festival. While that is disappointing to festival fans across the region, it’s potentially devastating for more than two dozen Coastside nonprofits who count on proceeds from everything from parking to corndogs to power programs all year long.

The release noted that planning for the festival usually takes the better part of a year and that as yet there is “no clear forward guidance or timetable from the state or county on when attendance restrictions will be fully lifted” following months of government-ordered limitations on events in the wake of COVID-19.

Organizers were concerned that spending money on an event in 2021 amid so much uncertainty could simply be a waste of resources.

"There is also a fundamental fiduciary responsibility involved to ensure a rebirth as we look forward to celebrating a spectacular 50th anniversary in 2022 and a better, brighter future,” the release states. 

