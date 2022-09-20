There are no physical reminders of the old World War II-era internment camp that once stood in Sharp Park, but what it represented, and the pain it caused those once locked inside, was clear during a presentation about the infamous site on Saturday.
Hosted by the women’s group by Le Donne d'Italia, the session was led by Christina Olivolo. She is a native Pacifican who, like many others who grew up in the area, had no idea this land once held up to 2,500 immigrants of Italian, Japanese and German descent.
“I’m an Italian American, and I had no idea,” she said. “It seemed like most people I talked to didn’t know that it happened.”
A year ago, Olivolo read “Una Storia Segreta: The Secret History of Italian American Evacuation and Internment during World War II” and was floored by what she learned. Motivated to share the history and stories of the internment camp, she requested author Lawrence DiStasi do a presentation at Sharp Park, but health issues restricted his travel from Bolinas.
So Olivolo, who is not a historian, took it upon herself to research all manner of books, photos and written accounts and to recognize the inmates who survived. A little more than two dozen people attended on Saturday, most of Italian heritage, to learn a little history and how paranoia at the highest levels of American government manifested into a prison in their backyard near what is now an archery club.
In 1939, then-FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover, with the backing of President Franklin Roosevelt, created a list of immigrants of Italian, German and Japanese nationality that the government believed were potential spies or could pose a threat to national security. By 1940, Italians were the largest immigrant group in America, with an estimated 5 million nationwide. San Francisco was the largest hub in the Western states.
After the Pearl Harbor attack in 1941, the U.S. officially entered the war. Authorities began rounding up people classified as aliens across the country who were on Hoover’s list. Roosevelt’s executive order allowed the military to force Italians, Germans and Japanese people into detention centers. With next to no evidence, authorities booked immigrants, and even American citizens, in camps around the country.
Sharp Park’s “enemy alien” camp opened in 1942 and was primarily a processing or holding area for detainees before transportation to larger relocation camps inland. Nearly all were men, but there were a few women booked, including several from Hawaii. Internees were held for weeks or months, and none truly grasped why they were detained. None were charged with legitimate crimes, Olivolo said. Most Italian detainees were released in March 1943, when Italy surrendered, but the camp remained open until the end of the war.
The capacity fluctuated between 450 to 1,200 people, but at one time it held 2,500 German, Italian and Japanese internees. The camp was manned by armed guards and surrounded by 10-foot-high fences topped with barbed wire and five watchtowers. Quonset huts were originally used before barracks were built. The barracks were destroyed after the war. One of the Quonset huts was moved onto Carmel Avenue and is a classroom at the Pacifica Co-op Nursery School.
Today, you’d be hard-pressed to find any clues of the internment camp in the overgrown vegetation now adjacent to the San Francisco Archers Club. But during the weekend’s presentation, it didn’t take much to picture it.
“We didn’t know this was even here,” Olivolo said. “It got to me. Why weren’t we told? We should have been told. People need to know. I found it very disturbing that we didn’t even know about it.”
