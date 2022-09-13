Catherine Breed thought it sounded crazy at first. Long, open-water marathon swims across mostly cold stretches of the ocean were a far cry from the safety of the pool. Yet six years later, the 29-year-old Marin County resident is still hooked.
By the time you’re reading this, the East Bay native and former University of California, Berkeley, swimmer plans to be slogging through a major personal milestone as she attempts to swim from the Golden Gate Bridge to Half Moon Bay. She started at 3 a.m. on Wednesday. She could stop at Pillar Point, an astounding 25 miles, but could go another 5 miles into Half Moon Bay if she’s up for it. That means she’ll be in the water with her safety team for 12 to 15 hours without a wetsuit. You can follow her Instagram page for updates at @beyondtheblackline_.
While this technically won’t be the longest swim of Breed’s life, this is a radical departure from her usual pursuits. She swam 28 miles around Manhattan Island, but she’s not counting that because of the current. Unlike most of her previous big swims, there is no existing time record. She’s not naive to the dangers that frequent the Bay Area waters. She has a Shark Shield, a device that emits an electromagnetic field meant to repel sharks, fixed to a kayak following her.
In an interview days before her swim, Breed said she plans to enjoy the route and take it all in.
Breed feels a deep connection to this part of the coast. She and her family grew up sailing and surfing here. To traverse this route under her own power has been on her mind for years. She started training nine months ago. A few weeks before she launched, she swam for six hours straight.
“Mentally, I’m very excited to do it,” Breed said. “It’s more of an adventure than trying to break a record. There’s no time. It hasn’t been done. My job is to have fun and be safe.”
But it’s not just a personal mission. Breed is using her accomplishment to raise awareness for the Marine Mammal Center and the death of Fran, a well-known humpback whale that died from a suspected ship strike and washed ashore in Half Moon Bay two weeks ago. She wanted her safety team, a group of like-minded ocean enthusiasts on boats and kayaks, to come along for the same reasons.
“I just want them and the people following this swim to feel empowered to take some action about conservation for marine mammals, the coastline, the water, whatever it is for them,” she said.
It’s not natural for Breed to seek the spotlight, but she hopes her feats inspire people to push themselves and chase their goals. She was raised in Pleasanton and began swimming in earnest at age 4. She grew into a force in the pool. A 21-time All-American in high school, she qualified for both the 2008 and 2012 U.S. Olympic Trials, the first time when she was just 15. At Cal, she held a spot on the USA Swimming team and won two gold medals at the Pan American Games.
After graduating in 2015, she wasn’t ready to give up her passion. That’s when she dove headfirst into long-distance open-water swimming, a major test of mental and physical endurance. Breed’s accomplishments in this field run deep. She holds records for solo swims across Lake Tahoe and Monterey Bay. In September 2020, at age 27, Breed swam across the latter in 12 hours and 53 minutes, the fifth woman to complete the 25-mile crossing solo. She started at 9 p.m. and swam overnight to avoid the wind and rougher water.
In 2017, she swam across Lake Tahoe, around 21.2 miles, in a blistering 8 hours and 56 minutes. In 2018, she crossed the English Channel from England to France in 9 hours and 50 minutes. The next year, she opted for colder waters and swam the 21-mile North Channel from Northern Ireland to Scotland in just over 11 hours, becoming the 65th person and 23rd woman to do so.
A member of both San Francisco’s Dolphin Club and Olympic Club, Breed hopes to one day complete all of the Oceans Seven, a list of seven channel crossings around the planet. She already has two, the English and Northern channels. Others include the Catalina Channel, the Strait of Gibraltar, the Cook Strait (between the two islands of New Zealand), the Tsugaru Strait in Japan, and the Kaiwi Channel between the Hawaiian islands of Molokai and Oahu.
But in her mind, there’s still no place quite like her backyard.
“Everything about this stretch makes my heart happy,” she said. “And it’s gorgeous. It’s very much home.”
