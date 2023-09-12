When Half Moon Bay Mayor Deborah Penrose told organizers of the Half Moon Bay Farmworker Memorial and Remembrance Advisory Committee that “there are many different ways to do a memorial,” she could have been thinking about “Pulling Together,” an exhibition of monuments currently on view in Washington, DC.
Organized as part of the Mellon Foundation’s “Monuments Summer,” the Washington installation curated by Philadelphia-based Monument Lab offers the response of six artists to the question, “What stories remain untold on the National Mall?”
The national monuments proposed by the artists take their place as the nation reconsiders how monuments and memorials tell diverse stories and shape our shared history. In the wake of protests following the murder of George Floyd in 2020, communities across the nation have insisted on more inclusive monuments. One result: Many statues of Confederate soldiers that were erected long after the Civil War in an effort to intimidate African Americans and deny the defeat of the South have fallen as citizens challenge the narratives conventionally presented in public spaces.
Closer to home, the city of San Jose earlier this year removed a statue of former Mayor Thomas Fallon. Since it was proposed in the 1980s, many local residents opposed the monument’s glorification of Fallon who oppressed Native American and Mexican communities as a captain of the U.S. forces that invaded San Jose during the Mexican American War. Last month a coalition of members of the Muwekma Ohlone Tribe and Centro Aztlan Chicomoztoc offered a spiritual cleansing of the space that the Fallon monument previously occupied.
And Pacifica continues to grapple with its statue of Gaspar de Portolá who led colonizing expeditions more than a century before Fallon.
“Pulling Together” demonstrates that there are indeed many ways to construct a memorial that provokes reflection without supporting narratives of oppression.
Defying the conventions of national monuments, Derrick Adams, one of the “Pulling Together” artists, created “America’s Playground: DC.” Rather than the somber statements in stone and bronze that visitors encounter throughout the capital, Adams offers a functional playground that invites people to participate in memory-making.
An image of a desegregated park behind the play structure, Adams said, “transforms the playground into a site of contemplation and remembrance” of integration in the nation’s capital following rulings by the Supreme Court in the 1950s.
On a recent Sunday afternoon, the joyful playground attracted many more visitors than the militaristic representations in the surrounding war memorials.
With her contribution, “The Soil You See…,” artist Wendy Red Star intervenes directly in an existing national monument, the Memorial to the 56 Signers of the Declaration of Independence.
Behind a semicircle of stone blocks featuring reproductions of the signatures on the Declaration, Red Star set a giant fingerprint as a reminder of treaties imposed on Native Americans who often signed with their thumbs. The names of 50 chiefs and tribal representatives who brokered treaties between 1825 and 1880 hide among the ridges of the thumbprint. The memorial evokes thoughts about land appropriation and displacement of Native peoples that followed the signing of the Declaration of Independence.
Although the National Mall and surrounding areas in the capital represent an official version of our national story, the monuments and memorials framed by the White House and U.S. Capitol offer an ongoing reminder that the story continues to change.
Familiar symbols such as the Lincoln Memorial and Washington Monument serve as important markers of American history, but how many people today recall John Ericsson whose stone statue stands nearby in a state of disrepair?
The Boy Scout Commemorative Tribute that occupies a prime location on the mall includes the strange combination of a partially naked man accompanying a young scout. Though erected in 1964, the forgotten memorial could serve today as a commentary on the thousands of sexual abuse claims filed against the organization.
The most recent permanent addition to the national narrative is Frank Gehry’s sprawling homage to Dwight D. Eisenhower installed in front of the Department of Education. Although the block-long memorial includes conventional components such as figurative statues and stone monuments, Gehry’s decision to focus on the president’s humble Midwestern roots generated controversy. When the architect agreed to change his abstract renderings in the memorial’s woven backdrop to depict the beaches of Normandy and to make other modifications, the Eisenhower family relinquished its opposition.
Collectively, the works in “Pulling Together” urge viewers to participate actively in the construction of public memory. The contribution by Paul Ramírez Jonas makes this point literally. The set of bells he designed to stand on the mall ring out “My Country Tis of Thee,” but the tune is not completed until someone pulls a lever to play the final note on the largest bell.
Without participation, Jonas suggests, memorials are incomplete and can become withered stone and tarnished bronze.
Staff writer Peter Tokofsky wrote this piece after viewing “Pulling Together” in Washington, D.C. He holds a doctorate in folklore and has managed museum programs across California.
