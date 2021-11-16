A multi-vehicle traffic collision involving a box truck at the intersection of Highway 1 and Rockaway Beach Avenue caused major injuries and snarled traffic on the afternoon of Nov. 9. The collision involved five vehicles and sent two people to the hospital.
The 2:15 p.m. crash left one in critical condition and another with injuries that were described as major. One person remains hospitalized and the other patient was discharged a few days after the collision, said Capt. Chris Clements of the Pacifica Police Department.
Clements said the investigation into the collision remained ongoing as of Monday. All involved parties have been cooperative, he said. No charges or arrests have been made, he said.
The Pacifica Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed the collision that day to contact officers. Refer to case No. 21-3043. Police can be reached at (650) 738-7314.
— from staff reports
