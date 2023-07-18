A dirt biker was severely injured on the evening of July 12 while riding on Montara Mountain and had to be transported to Stanford Hospital via helicopter.
Authorities responded to a call around 6:40 p.m. of a male biker who’d fallen and become immobilized on a trail high up on the mountain. A hiker saw the injured biker in a steep ravine and called 911. California Highway Patrol believed the biker had been riding since 11 a.m. and the fall had caused him to lose feeling in his arms and legs. The man possibly had been alone and injured for hours, according to CHP.
