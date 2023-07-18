A dirt biker was severely injured on the evening of July 12 while riding on Montara Mountain and had to be transported to Stanford Hospital via helicopter. 

Authorities responded to a call around 6:40 p.m. of a male biker who’d fallen and become immobilized on a trail high up on the mountain. A hiker saw the injured biker in a steep ravine and called 911. California Highway Patrol believed the biker had been riding since 11 a.m. and the fall had caused him to lose feeling in his arms and legs. The man possibly had been alone and injured for hours, according to CHP. 

More Stories

Spindrift’s ‘Jukebox’ highlights Juneteenth

  • By Jenna Hards, staff writer
  • Updated
  • 0

This past Saturday the Pacifica Spindrift Players put on “Juke Joint Jukebox: A Juneteenth Celebration” a show that pays homage to the lineage of Gary Stanford Jr. through music and history. 

Layers of love nourish families in need

Layers of love nourish families in need

  • By April Seager
  • Updated
  • 0

The aroma of roasted tomatoes and oregano filled Renée Powers’ Pacifica apartment on Saturday, as a Bolognese sauce simmered on the stove. Practicing perfect mise en place, Powers had set out three bowls of cheese on a kitchen countertop. One bowl had a ricotta mixture spiked with shredded s…

Driver pleads not guilty in biker death

  • By August Howell
  • 0

A Half Moon Bay woman accused of killing a bicyclist near San Gregorio in July 2022 pleaded not guilty to all charges in court last week. 

New bill would increase city council salaries

  • 0

A bill designed to increase the diversity of city council members in California by increasing salaries cleared the state's Legislature on Monday and is headed to Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk. If Newsom signs it, Senate Bill 329 by state Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, would allow city councils to raise …

Ham radios tuned for competition

  • By August Howell
  • 1

The Coastside Amateur Radio Club of Pacifica will be participating in the annual nationwide Amateur Radio Relay League Field Day exercise at Oceana High School this weekend. 

featured

County begins budget process for lean next 2 years

  • By Peter Tokofsky
  • Updated
  • 0

San Mateo County Executive Mike Callagy released a two-year spending plan covering the county’s budgets from July of this year through June 2025. The $7.7 billion spending projection reflects expectations that the county’s income will begin to decline in the coming years.

