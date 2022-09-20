Brandon Wilson

Brandon Wilson

Skin allergies in our pet dogs and cats can be a frustrating, chronic condition. In general, there are three categories of skin allergies: flea, food and environmental.

Flea allergy generally manifests “below the belt.” A dog or cat will be licking or chewing at their tail base and inner thighs. Often a patch of hair will be missing right at the base of the tail from chronic chewing. Luckily, the treatment for flea allergy is quite simple. Putting your pet on a good monthly flea preventative will ultimately take care of the problem. If there is an infestation of fleas in your home you may also need to treat the environment (wash all bedding, sprinkle diatomaceous earth in the carpets, etc.). If your pet has chewed enough to cause redness and infection of the skin, they likely will be treated with a short course of allergy medication and antibiotics.

