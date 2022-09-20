Skin allergies in our pet dogs and cats can be a frustrating, chronic condition. In general, there are three categories of skin allergies: flea, food and environmental.
Flea allergy generally manifests “below the belt.” A dog or cat will be licking or chewing at their tail base and inner thighs. Often a patch of hair will be missing right at the base of the tail from chronic chewing. Luckily, the treatment for flea allergy is quite simple. Putting your pet on a good monthly flea preventative will ultimately take care of the problem. If there is an infestation of fleas in your home you may also need to treat the environment (wash all bedding, sprinkle diatomaceous earth in the carpets, etc.). If your pet has chewed enough to cause redness and infection of the skin, they likely will be treated with a short course of allergy medication and antibiotics.
Food allergy usually manifests with irritation or itching of the face, neck and ears. Often pets will rub their face into the carpet or scratch at their ears. Pets with recurrent ear infections may have some degree of food allergy. When a pet has a food allergy, the vast majority of the time it is the protein source in their diet (chicken, pig etc.). There is no good test for food allergy. In my opinion, the saliva and blood tests currently available to test for food allergies are inaccurate and are not helpful. The best test for food allergy is putting your pet on a hypoallergenic diet trial.
Hypoallergenic diets come in two forms. The first is a hydrolyzed protein diet. This means that the protein source in the food (like chicken) has been broken down by the manufacturer sufficiently enough that a pet’s immune system would not recognize it. Hill’s Z/D is a great example of this type of diet. The other form of hypoallergenic diet is a novel protein source diet. This means that the diet contains a protein source that your pet has never eaten before and therefore has not developed an allergy to. Royal Canin has prescription diets that contain rabbit, venison or duck.
A diet trial means that your veterinarian will prescribe one of these diets to feed your pet for six weeks. This is the only thing your pet should eat — no treats, human food or other pet foods. If your pet’s skin allergies improve significantly while on the hypoallergenic diet, they likely have food allergies and should be kept on this diet for the long term.
The third category of skin allergies is environmental (grasses, pollens, trees etc.). This is also known as atopic dermatitis. This often manifests with pets licking or chewing their paws and with rashes or redness on their belly. This type of allergy is most commonly treated with medication. If the allergies are very mild, they may be able to be controlled with over-the-counter antihistamines alone. If the allergies are more severe, the pet may need to be put on a chronic oral medication (such as Apoquel), or a chronic intermittent injectable medication (such as Cytopoint).
There is a blood test for environmental allergies that is helpful. This is called a VARL test and can give you a good idea as to what your pet is actually allergic to in the environment. The company that performs this test can then make hyposensitization injections or oral allergens to help decrease your pet’s allergic response. I generally only use this test in severe cases of allergies that cannot be managed successfully with medications alone. The reason for this is that the test and allergens are expensive, and that the allergen treatment is only successful in about 60 percent of cases.
Skin allergies are one of the most common conditions we see in veterinary practice (especially in dogs). They can be frustrating to treat and often need chronic ongoing attention. By determining the underlying cause of a pet’s skin allergies, a treatment plan can be developed to make your pet more comfortable and less itchy.
Dr. Brandon Wilson is a Pacifica resident. He is a 2009 graduate of University of California, Davis, School of Veterinary Medicine. He has been a full-time veterinarian at Linda Mar Veterinary Hospital for many years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.