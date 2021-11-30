When I was 8 years old, my father opened the front door of our house on Christmas morning with a surprise schnauzer puppy. This was meant to be a gift to my mother, but my mother’s reaction was not what was intended. My mother did not want a “surprise” pet. “We already have a dog,” she said. “We are too busy to raise a new puppy.”
Needless to say, the puppy was returned to the puppy store from which he came. Whether a bunny on Easter or a puppy or kitten on Christmas morning, animals are not appropriate surprise gifts. Taking on the responsibility of caring for an animal is a huge commitment. Everyone in a household should have a serious talk about who is going to be responsible for feeding, walking and paying the medical bills for a pet before bringing it home. I would also consider where you will be acquiring the pet and potentially purchasing pet health insurance.
Once the decision has been made to bring home a new pet, please adopt this pet from a rescue, shelter or humane society. If you are looking for a particular breed of dog or cat, search for a rescue center that specializes in that breed. If you are unable to find a specific breed of dog or cat to adopt, please consider getting a mixed-breed animal from the shelter.
There are more dogs and cats within the United States than there are homes available to care for them. About 920,000 shelter animals are euthanized every year within the United States. A lot of these animals are adoptable and would make excellent family additions. Rather than spending hundreds or thousands of dollars to purchase a purebred, adopt an animal and use the money you saved on caring for your new pet.
A “mixed breed” animal is more likely to have genetic diversity. The more genetic diversity an animal has, the less likely it will be that it will acquire a deleterious inheritable condition. An animal acquires genes from both the mother and father. With inbreeding or a limited breeding pool, offspring are more likely to acquire disease genes from both parents.
In other words, the more your dog is a “mutt” the better.
One tidbit of advice I would give to a family that decides to bring a new pet into their home this holiday season would be to look into pet insurance.
Ideally you want to purchase insurance before your pet has grown older and acquired any pre-existing conditions. There are stand-alone pet insurance providers as well as home insurance companies that also offer pet insurance. The best advice I can give is to get quotes from multiple insurance companies. Also, read the fine print and make sure you know exactly what each policy covers. Some policies only cover “catastrophic” emergencies. Other policies will cover everything from medications and annual vaccinations.
The holiday season often includes families getting together in celebration. If the decision is made to add a pet to the family, do it with eyes wide open.
Try to give a pet in need a great home and look into insurance for your peace of mind.
Dr. Brandon Wilson is a Pacifica resident. He is a 2009 graduate of University of California, Davis, School of Veterinary Medicine. He has been a full-time veterinarian at Linda Mar Veterinary Hospital for the last nine years.
