The Beach Boulevard Infrastructure Resiliency Project aims to replace the current seawalls and protect infrastructure along the Beach Boulevard promenade. Residents seem most inclined to pursue a hybrid approach that includes a new seawall and a plan to renourish the beach.
Before the last meeting, the draft report called for a seawall as a preferred element of the project, with a potential hybrid alternative combining a seawall with beach nourishment. The seawall would be designed to accommodate more than the projected two feet of sea level rise and withstand the occasional El Niño storm. It would be expected to last 50 years.
At Thursday’s public input meeting, the hybrid alternative of a seawall and beach nourishment gained the most votes, 40 percent, in a poll taken of the participants. Next in order came seawall alone, with 14 percent of the vote, rock revetment at 6 percent, and beach nourishment alone, at 3 percent.
The design chosen will be brought to City Council sometime in June for “fine tuning” and public review during the design and environmental permitting phase, said Ryan Marquez, city engineer.
The project seeks to improve the north seawall, the pier wall system, the south seawall and the “south gap” in protection south of the berm near Clarendon Road, Marquez said. Funding is unknown, but some grants would be available, he said.
Chris Redfield asked how the pier wall abutment will fit into the project. Paul Henderson, of GHD, the engineering consultant at the meeting, said that would be a relatively easy fix.
Henderson said the main hazards hitting the area are coastal flooding, wave overtopping and bluff erosion combined with sea level rise and the potential for earthquakes.
Aaron Holloway, of GHD, said beach nourishment as a stand-alone effort would require a 100-foot-wide beach. One million cubic yards of sand would have to be brought in at first, and 3 million by the end of the project life.
“We would have to create a beach that is 200 feet,” he said.
The beach nourishment option includes two shoreline parallel rock structures.
The seawall option raises the seawall to 30 feet from 25 feet to handle an occasional overtopping. The rock revetment option presented would be higher and wider than what is there today.
Under an evaluation of risk factors — technical first, economic second and environmental third — the seawall scored highest. The second highest ranking was beach nourishment followed by rock revetment. Rock revetment ranked highest purely in economic terms.
The hybrid option, a seawall with beach nourishment as an added buffer for engineering, would score higher on all factors — technical, financial and environmental. The lifetime cost would be $114 million.
“A hybrid would be able to provide a level of redundancy,” said Holloway.
Holloway and Marquez said the hybrid solution is technically the best.
Leo Leon said that the area is known for its breathtaking views, so how has the project accommodated that? Henderson said the project will put in stairs so walkers may access the beach.
When asked, Holloway acknowledged that a seawall that is five feet higher would block some ocean views but added the elevation could be raised on the road and on the sidewalk.
Residents seemed most interested in the long term. Jim Kremer asked the team to avoid short-term options that skirt long-term solutions. Remi Tan said he liked the hybrid option for the added benefit of having a beach and asked if a special assessment district or parking fees could be instituted to help pay for it. He asked if funding could be secured through President Joe Biden’s infrastructure grants. Marquez said he is looking at all potential funding.
David Hirzel said a 50-year expected life span for the seawall is short-sighted. Several residents asked for a backup plan, fixing the wall as is, or moving the utilities at risk in case funding never happens.
Kimberly Williams, a Surfrider Foundation representative, said the project needed to plan for sea level rise in a more sustainable way.
“The seawall and revetment are only going to lead to more damage in the future. That’s how we got here. Grant funds are likely to go to places that seek solutions that are not hard-armoring solutions. Don’t sacrifice the beach,” she said.
