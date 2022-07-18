On Monday morning, people strolling along Sharp Park Beach could see the spumes of whales in the distance. They could also get up close and personal with a dead humpback that washed ashore over the weekend.
The sight was not for the faint of heart. Its jaw bone lay nearly five feet from the rest of its body. An onlooker and avid whale watcher hypothesized that it could have been the victim of an orca attack, and it looked to have been bitten at the tail.
The body, at least 25 feet long, was estimated to be a baby by onlookers. Typical adult humpback whales range from 40 to 50 feet.
One Pacifica couple said they had seen the whale carcass down by the pier on Sunday. It had since drifted south and landed ashore.
Marine life that washes ashore sometimes gets buried by the Parks Department, according to Pacifica Public Works employees at the site. However, an animal as large as this whale may have to be towed back to sea. Although Sharp Park Beach is in Pacifica, the beach is under the jurisdiction of San Francisco Parks and Recreation, which will oversee what happens next according to parks employees.
A few years ago, Pacifica Public Works ended up burying a gray whale that washed ashore when the stench bothered the neighborhood, an employee recounted.
The California Academy of Sciences oversaw the necropsy response and will determine details about the animal and its demise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.