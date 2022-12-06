The bare spots on the walls of San Mateo County Supervisor Don Horsley’s office reveal that he started the process of vacating a position he has held for 12 years. One of the photos still hanging shows Horsley as a young Daly City police officer with a full head of hair. The pictures and other mementos gathered over the years tell the story of three decades in county office, including 14 years as sheriff, a stint on the board of the Sequoia Healthcare District, and then three terms as supervisor.
In less than a month all of the pictures, pins and awards will be packed up.
In a wide-ranging conversation Horsley looked back on his accomplishments in the county where he has lived since he was in high school. Not ready to rest on his laurels, Horsley spoke with equal enthusiasm about projects in progress and about the future of the county and the coast. He is clear, though, that at 79 he is ready to step aside and let the next generation of leaders take over. If they want the long view or advice, he’s available, but he won’t be looking over anyone’s shoulder or criticizing their efforts.
To start the conversation he explained how a commitment to helping people in need runs through his career.
“My interest in social services was piqued when I was a sheriff. I would run into people living in substandard housing, like a garage with wires hanging down. I knew that if I reported it they would red-tag the place and then the people would have no place to live,” Horsley said. “I had a great deal of sympathy for people who were living in really squalid conditions.
“At the healthcare district we could do some things for schools,” he said. “For example we set up salad bars that changed kids’ eating habits. We learned how to get kids to eat fresh food.
“The economy was in a nosedive at that time. Being on the healthcare district was interesting but I thought I could do more,” he said. “I knew the county was really the safety net for low-income people. And I have a great deal of interest in affordable housing. So, I ran for the Board of Supervisors.”
Horsley’s experiences as sheriff also led him to support changes in how law enforcement deals with mental health issues. He gave detailed accounts of incidents in Pacifica and Redwood City that both ended in officers shooting and killing mentally ill individuals.
“I thought, why can’t we come up with a better outcome than that? When I got on the board I got the county to adopt Laura’s Law.”(A 2002 California law that provides court-ordered treatment in certain mental health cases.)
Horsley said that while Laura’s Law is a move in the right direction, the process and expenses of implementing it can be onerous. He continued to look for additional solutions including adding mental health therapists to law enforcement responses.
“We’re in the first year of a pilot program doing this with four cities, and, so far, the results are pretty good. I figured working with a clinical person would have an impact on the officers and change the way police respond to some of these high-risk cases when somebody is mentally ill and help de-escalate the situation,” he said. “I think ultimately almost every police agency could benefit from having some civilians who are trained in dealing with mentally ill people.”
Throughout the conversation Horsley recounted positive changes made during his three supervisor terms, citing how funds generated by measures A and K allow the county to provide robust services.
“We do a lot with foster children. I knew that foster children end up disproportionately either homeless or in jail. I wanted us to help them as much as we can,” Horsley said.
His list of accomplishments also includes helping keep hospitals on the coast and in Daly City open when Seton faced bankruptcy, and modernizing San Mateo Medical Center.
Horsley also mentioned funding the Big Lift to support early education and the purchase of Tunitas Creek beach. “It was a mess. An environmental disaster,” he said. “Up to 500 people camping there over weekends and no facilities. That’s going to be one of our most scenic parks.”
“We’re replacing the old Cordilleras mental health hospital. Everybody will have an individual room,” Horsley said as he described features of the new Redwood City facility. “It’s not like a hospital. It’s a bucolic setting.”
He emphasized that all of this was accomplished while also exercising fiscal responsibility. “The unfunded liability of the pension system is pretty much gone by 2023,” he said. “We’ve paid that down.”
Horsley said that he was able to get this work done because he wasn’t interested in using the Board of Supervisors as a step toward election to Congress or the state legislature.
The supervisor also touted pending projects on the coast, including a replacement fire station and a community center in Pescadero, and Cypress Point affordable housing in Moss Beach.
“I know that some residents are opposed to Cypress Point,” he said. “But there are people who work on the Coastside and they have to live somewhere.” He acknowledged that the county would need to spend money to improve infrastructure around the housing site.
Horsley hopes to wrap up a few projects in the next few weeks. His relaxed mood shifted to a more urgent tone when he reminded himself and his aide how important it is to finish work on a Sonrisas dental clinic for the children of farmworkers in Pescadero.
Horsley acknowledged that inevitably there would be unfinished progress. He’s unhappy with the lack of improvement in public transportation after Measure W provided $40 million for the bus system. “I should have gotten myself onto the SamTrans board,” he said in hindsight.
“I would like public transportation to be free for anyone 18 and younger,” Horsley said. “I want to train the next generation to ride.”
The other big piece of unfinished business that seems to be on his mind is reviving a program he implemented as sheriff using restraining orders to prevent domestic violence and gun violence. “I know that we prevented murders during that time.”
With an anecdote Horsley summed up the challenges for making an impact. Shortly after Supervisor Warren Slocum took office the county purchased a property in his district.
Slocum said he wanted to build affordable housing there. “I said, ‘Warren, that’s a great idea and you’ll be lucky if it gets completed by the time you leave office in 12 years.’ He’s got two years left and they haven’t broken ground on it yet. They will in the next several months, I think.
“If I could figure out a way to simplify things, I would,” Horsley reflected.
