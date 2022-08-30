Watering a home garden can seem extravagant, especially in these days of drought and climate change. Even in a good rain year, the benefits for backyard gardeners are temporary — unless they can manage to harvest the precious drops for later use.
One such gardener is Linda Mar native Joseph Piro, who for the past several years has been collecting rainwater in a homemade catchment system.
With the 450 gallons he managed to save over the winter, he is able to water his flowers, herbs, potatoes, peas, spring onions and pumpkins all through the summer and early fall.
“My rainwater saving efforts started several years ago when a family friend gave me an old 55-gallon drum that sat out in a field at his family’s small winery up in Napa Valley,” Piro explained. “On one side it had a 3-inch hole on the top and a spigot at the bottom. I built a nice sturdy stand for it and routed one of our downspouts into it.”
Over the years, he progressed to a sturdy blue plastic barrel, withdrawing the water with a 5-gallon bucket. When that barrel is full, he transfers the water to a variety of other barrels and garbage cans.
“My rainwater collection system is definitely on the basic side,” Piro said. “I’ve thought about plumbing together some of the big blue barrels so when one fills it cascades into the next, and I wouldn’t need to manually bucket water around. Maybe someday.”
For now, he’s content with his current system, which allows him to enjoy his garden’s bounty without contributing to California’s ongoing water woes.
“Considering the West and our drought and the future of water,” he said, “I think conservation — saving as much as possible — is a good thing.”
According to the website flowstobay.org, rain barrels are one of the best ways to save money and water by cutting back on potable water used for irrigation. An added benefit is that rainwater is free of the additives (such as fluoride, salts and inorganic ions) found in tap water, which can accumulate in soil and potentially harm plant roots and microorganisms.
Rain barrel rebates totaling up to $200 are available from the San Mateo Countywide Water Pollution Prevention Program and the Bay Area Water Supply and Conservation Agency. For more information and to apply, visit bawsca.org/conserve/rebates/barrels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.