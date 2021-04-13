The first home has been approved for the property off Fassler Avenue and Roberts Road, a custom-home development formerly known as Harmony @ 1. The property is now known as Ohlone Point subdivision.
Harmony @ 1 earned Pacifica Planning Commission and City Council approval in 2007 after hearings narrowed conditions of approval for the controversial development. The city approved a development of 12 lots for homes along a private access street now named Ohlone Drive. The subdivision is 65 acres, and the land use is designated open space residential, meaning the developer is expected to cluster the homes on a small portion of the property and preserve the rest as permanent open space, said Deputy Planning Director Christian Murdock at the April 5 Planning Commission hearing.
This 4,293-square-foot, single-family home with an attached 650-square-foot garage sits on a 1.4-acre lot, Murdock said. The home will be built on the planned Ohlone Drive, southwest of the intersection of Fassler Avenue and Roberts Road. Two other homes had been approved but never built in the development, Murdock said. This is the second owner for this lot, as the first was not ready to build, said project engineer Javier Chavarria.
The city certified an environmental impact report in 2007 requiring mitigation measures for visual impacts. Those conditions called for the homes to be hidden as much as possible using architectural or engineering methods like a living roof. The “Coastal Green Architecture” style required maintaining natural grading to keep a low profile.
Murdock said the home and garage would meet that requirement. The garage will have two retaining walls and share another with the home. Terraces were not allowed. Conditions specified where on each lot a home could be built to minimize Linda Mar and Rockaway residents seeing the structure.
“The house will be largely located outside the building envelope that was delineated for this lot,” Murdock said. Project engineer Javier Chavarria said the new location is better because it requires less grading. Owner Bijan Khosravi said the home will be only one story and only the top 5 feet, including a solar-paneled roof, will be seen from Linda Mar and Rockaway. Khosravi said how excited he is to be able to move into this new home with his wife.
“This has a magnificent view. One of the best in the Bay Area,” he said.
One pine tree will be removed, but it is not a heritage tree. A pool and a terrace will be built, which will have three wings in a “modern architectural” look.
Planning staff added to the 2007 Environmental Impact Review allowing the building to be outside the building envelope. The color palate chosen by the owner did not meet staff’s approval so that will be changed to subtle earth tones. Commissioner Lauren Berman noted the 2007 color scheme approved specified certain Benjamin Moore paint shades. She suggested, and the others agreed, to make a condition of approval those shades “or the equivalent, to meet the satisfaction of the planning director.” Biological reports were also updated. The owner will be restricted to planting all native species for landscaping, Murdock said.
Chavarria said green architecture was a new concept when this was approved in 2007, but he would be happy to comply with any updated state and local requirements.
Speakers urged the commissioners to deny the project because the location does not match with the terms reached in 2007. Christine Boles said it would be helpful if planning staff required story poles erected before a project comes before the Planning Commission, so neighbors and others can see how it will fit.
“This is an area with high visibility. The residence is just a little shy of the maximum allowed. With the garage and trash area, it goes over the maximum,” she said. “This doesn’t comply with the original setback in the original plans. This is ill-advised as precedent.”
Commissioner Lauren Berman asked how the project fit with the city’s affordable housing requirement. Fees totaling $344,000 were collected in lieu of the development’s affordable housing requirement. The city has not built any housing units with that money but spent some of it on housing-related matters, Murdock said.
Summer Lee agreed with Boles. She wanted to know why the EIR changed.
“This undermines a process that was strongly approved,” she said.
Sue Digre remembered this came before City Council while she was a council member and wanted the Planning Commission to honor that work.
“The hillside preservation district is about as sacred as it can be,” she said. “That prominent ridge is fundamental to the extreme amount of work that went into Harmony to come and learn how to do this. A toehold on HPD is not a good precedent.”
Commissioner Alex Ferguson voted against the project, but the others were all in favor.
Permanent entry and exit gates are in place. The open space in the development, a conservation easement, will be handled by the homeowners association. There will be no public access, said Chavarria.
“My biggest concern is the fact that those areas will be gated. I want to make sure we are not unjustly excluding people from an area,” said Berman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.