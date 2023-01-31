Chunli Zhao, the 66-year-old Half Moon Bay resident who authorities say shot eight farmworkers last Monday, killing seven, has been charged with multiple counts of murder and one count of attempted murder, prosecutors said last week.
Zhao was scheduled for his court arraignment on Jan. 25, but it was postponed to Feb. 16 after a judge approved the defense attorney’s request for postponement. A Mandarin-language translator communicated between Zhao and the court. Zhao is in custody without bail.
The seven victims, all either Latino or Chinese farmworkers, were identified last week. All were co-workers or former co-workers at the two locations.
Among the deceased were Zhishen Liu, 73, of San Francisco; Aixiang Zhang, 74, of San Francisco; Qizhong Cheng, 66, of Half Moon Bay; Jingzhi Lu, 64, of Half Moon Bay; Marciano Martinez Jimenez, 50, of Moss Beach; and Yetao Bing, 43, whose residence was not known by the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office. Family members later identified the seventh victim as Jose Romero Perez. His brother, Pedro Romero Perez, was shot and critically injured, according to media reports. He was treated at Stanford Hospital and is in stable condition.
In a jailhouse interview with NBC Bay Area, Zhao said he shot his co-workers after he was bullied for years, relaying he had worked long hours on the job. He said he had no problems buying the gun in 2021, and he thinks he suffers from some mental illness, according to the report. He also told the reporter he had driven to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s substation in Half Moon Bay to surrender.
A spokesman for California Terra Garden, which purchased Mountain Mushroom Farms in 2022, told media outlets that Zhao had lived and worked on the property with his wife. The company employs 35 people at the site. Two miles south of Half Moon Bay, police found three more bodies at Concord Farms, where Zhao had worked years earlier, authorities said.
On Jan. 25, San Mateo County District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe said Zhao could face life without parole or the death penalty if convicted. The decision to pursue the death penalty would be decided much later and depend on evidence and impact on the victims' families, Wagstaffe said. Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a moratorium on the death penalty since 2019, and the state has not had an execution since 2006. According to Wagstaffe, Zhao is a Chinese citizen and has lived in the U.S. for at least a decade.
“Making that decision on the death penalty is something that will take place over the course of the next many months,” Wagstaffe said. “We have so much more to learn.”
The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said Zhao was not on law enforcement radar and that there was no indication a crime like this was possible.
However, Zhao, who worked at California Terra Garden, has been accused of violence and threats before. The San Francisco Chronicle reported that in 2013 he was accused of threatening to split a restaurant co-worker’s head open with a knife and tried to suffocate him with a pillow in San Jose. The newspaper said the victim, who was Zhao’s roommate in San Jose at the time, filed a restraining order against him.
Last week Zhao was also charged with firearm use enhancements and a count of special circumstance
allegations of multiple murders. Authorities have called the shootings a case of workplace-related violence. Wagstaffe said his office had a “feeling on a motive” for the killings but did not elaborate. Zhao left a note in his car at the Sheriff's substation in Half Moon Bay, but Wagstaffe declined to say what was written on the note.
