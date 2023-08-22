Local filmmakers Gail Evenari and Susan Friedman are hosting a benefit event to raise money for the Maui Strong fund. The fund is organized by the Hawaii Community Foundation, which is providing financial resources to help with the damage caused by the recent Maui, Hawaii, wildfires that have ravaged the city of Lahaina.
A screening of their films, “Hawai’i: Continuing Traditions” by Evenari and “Ki Ho’alu: That’s Slack Key!” by Friedman, will be held at Odd Fellows Hall in Half Moon Bay at 7 p.m. on Sept. 7. The filmmakers are asking for a $25 donation at the door, but no one will be turned away. Also, 100 percent of donations made through the foundation’s page will be donated to Maui Strong.
“There's something about a small beach community supporting another island community that just felt right,” Evenari said. “We’re vulnerable to different kinds of devastation than they are, but we are vulnerable because of our proximity to the ocean in some of the same ways. I just feel like there's an affinity in doing this benefit. I hope that our community comes out in support.”
At this writing, authorities have said 115 people on Maui have died as a result of the wildfires, but officials estimate 1,000 more could still be unaccounted for. The fire began on Aug. 7 and the cause is still yet to be determined.
Evenari and Friedman met while they were filming their respective movies on the island. Though neither is from Hawaii, they both formed strong connections and feel an affinity toward it, and they represent that in their films.
“They really help the community,” Betsy Del Fierro said in reference to the filmmakers. Del Fierro is a local restaurant owner and a Hawaiian slack key guitarist who will be playing at the benefit. “They are committed, they are grounded. They are just true givers. And even though they're from here, they're not born and raised in the islands, they are filled with that wonderful spirit, that aloha spirit.”
Friedman’s film, “Ki Ho’alu: That’s Slack Key!” is about the relationship between slack key guitarists and the history of the music, prominently featuring Raymond Kane. It won the Audience Award for Documentary Feature at the Hawaiian International Film Festival in 2001.
Slack key guitar is a deeply personal and important part of some Hawaiians’ lives, including Del Fierro who started playing as a child.
“In Hawaii, it's a little less formal,” Del Fierro said. “Not many of us go to musical academies when we're young. We just learn by playing along with others, from our cousins or aunties and uncles or teachers. As I've gotten older in life and busier in life, and running two businesses now, I don't play and I don't sing and compose nearly as much as I did when I was young. But it's still something in my heart.”
Evenari’s film, “Hawai’i: Continuing Traditions,” is about lasting Hawaiian traditions as seen on a taro plantation and in a fishing village. Evenari said she chose the film for the event because it seemed the most relevant.
“I think the challenge that Maui is facing right now is trying to keep the culture and the history alive when so many of their landmarks and pieces of history are being destroyed,” she said. “I think it's important to say that even if people can't come, just donate. This is a really good foundation that is on the ground in the islands. It's not a national organization so you know the money is going directly to the residents who need it in Maui.”
The sense of community that Friedman and Evenari are trying to foster is abundant in Hawaii.
“One cousin has moved out of her house — this is how giving Maui people are — she's moved out of her house so she could make it available to a family that lost their house in the fire,” said Del Fierro, who still has family in Maui. “She’s moving in with her daughter and her family in the meantime. That’s kind of typical of what's happening over there. You hear these stories all the time, the way people are coming together and helping each other get through this.”
