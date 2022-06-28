The city of Half Moon Bay has pledged $50,000 in an effort to help Pacific Coast Television buy its Coastside studio.

PCT is a Pacifica-based nonprofit cable television organization that specializes in local programming and provides public broadcasts of city government meetings. It covers Pacifica, Half Moon Bay and unincorporated areas. Earlier this year, the building in which the studio is housed was sold and PCT was given the option to purchase its current unit or move by year’s end. Last week the Half Moon Bay City Council agreed to give PCT $50,000 from its public, educational and governmental access television funds, or PEG, to help the nonprofit to do just that. 

This was part of an agreement PCT reached with San Mateo County, in that if both Pacifica and Half Moon Bay each contributed a $50,000 down payment, the county would give $100,000. PCT General Manager Martin Anaya said the nonprofit is working on an agreement with the city of Pacifica for the financing. 

With $200,000 in funding, PCT will be able to do more capital fundraising and start private financing to purchase its studio. State law allows jurisdictions to charge cable providers to provide capacity for PEG access programming.

Half Moon Bay’s PEG fund balance is $89,610. The contract between Half Moon Bay and the nonprofits allows PCT to ask for PEG funding for items and services that help the city. 

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

