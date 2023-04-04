The 51st annual Mel Mello Farm Day Luncheon took place, finally, on Friday at the I.D.E.S. Hall in Half Moon Bay. The event celebrates and promotes farming on the San Mateo County coast, but most attendees were just as happy to return and see old friends after a four-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The No. 1 question I would get is ‘When is Farm Day coming back?’,” said Krystlyn Giedt, president of the Half Moon Bay Coastside Chamber of Commerce and Visitors’ Bureau. “Now people who haven’t seen each other in a while are celebrating life together.”
Jess Brown, executive director of the San Mateo County Farm Bureau, added, “People were anxious to get back and honor those who do so much in our community.”
According to former Mayor Naomi Patridge, Mello started the event at a time when developments on the bayside of the county were reducing available farmland. Inviting politicians to meet farmers helped boost community support for agriculture. That purpose retains its significance half a century later.
The day began with a busy social hour. Old friends hugged and shared greetings while many attendees took the opportunity to have a word with their elected officials. State Sen. Josh Becker, Supervisor Ray Mueller, Mayor Deborah Penrose and Sheriff Christina Corpus were joined by staff from the offices of U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo and Assemblyman Marc Berman. Staff and board members from service districts on the coast also mingled in the crowd and connected with constituents.
Master of ceremonies Cameron Palmer began the formal portion of the afternoon, which included presentation of three annual awards.
Tom Minaidas received the coveted Farmer of the Year award that has been bestowed since 1981. Palmer joked that it hadn’t been easy keeping the selection of Minaidas a secret since 2019. Minaidas co-founded Tom and Pete’s Produce with his brother in 1964 and continues to be an active presence greeting customers and moving goods at the Main Street location. He thanked the audience before embracing three generations of family joining him on stage.
The Glenn Ashcroft Chamber Community Service Award went to Heidi Kuiper. The community stalwart wiped away tears as she stopped serving people lunch and walked to the stage while Patridge listed Kuiper’s many local contributions. Since moving to Half Moon Bay in 1993, Kuiper has served on the Half Moon Bay Beautification Committee, the Night of Lights committee, volunteered for Coastside Hope and sponsored Little League.
Roger Pimentel took the Dolores Mullin “Like A Rock” award. Mel Mello Jr. presented the award noting that Pimentel deserved it, “dad jokes and all,” for his decades of service to the I.D.E.S. Society and the Half Moon Bay volunteer fire department. After listening to his list of accomplishments, Pimentel remarked, “I didn’t realize I had done that much.”
Among those applauding the winners were former Mayors John Muller and Al Adreveno, both farmers themselves. Noting that Adreveno turns 100 this summer, Muller called him, “the oldest farmer around.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.