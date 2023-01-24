The Pacifica Historical Society is launching a four-session training for new docents starting from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, at the Pacifica Coastside Museum, 1850 Francisco Blvd.
The program is designed to be fun and entertaining, with tours of historic sites, presentations by guest speakers and viewing of newly digitized “Footprints of Pacifica” videos that are available to stream on YouTube.
"This is a great opportunity for anyone interested in getting involved in their community and learning about Pacifica's fascinating history," said Susan Stallard, PHS board member who is co-leading the sessions.
The topics covered start from the wooly mammoth bones found in Pacifica, through the Ohlone tribes that lived in the area and their history-changing encounter with the Spanish explorer Portolá, Francisco Sanchez and the Mexican period, early pioneer Stefano Mori and Italian artichoke farmers, the Ocean Shore Railroad, Prohibition on the coast, the World War II internment camp, and the modern development of the city of Pacifica.
Participants are asked to complete some homework assignments and, after finishing the program, commit to volunteering as a museum docent at least one afternoon each month.
Those interested but not sure they want to commit can attend the introductory meeting on Feb. 5.
The program runs for four Sundays in February. The first and last sessions, from 2 to 4 p.m. on Feb. 5 and 26, take place at the museum. The middle two sessions, from 2 to 3 p.m. on Feb. 12 and 19, will be one hour and on Zoom.
For more information or to reserve a spot in the program, send an email with “Docent Training” in the subject line to info@pacificahistory.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.