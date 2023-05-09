Former Tribune sports editor Horace Hinshaw is among a half-dozen local sports legends who together comprise the 2023 class of the Peninsula Sports Hall of Fame.
Hinshaw, a Pacifica resident who still contributes to the Tribune, has reported on local sports achievements for more than a half-century. Among other important work, Hinshaw founded the Pacifica Sports Hall of Fame in 1991 and continues to help induct worthy athletes each year.
At this year’s induction ceremonies, Hinshaw will be joined by:
Serra High grad and NFL All-Pro David Bakhtiari
Nicole Quigley-Borg, coach of the College of San Mateo softball team.
Mike Lewis, longtime community college track and field coach.
Track and field legend Eddie Mack, and Menlo School athlete Maddy Price, who went on to become a member of the Canadian national track team.
The group will be inducted into the hall during ceremonies set for 5:30 p.m. on June 22 at the San Mateo County History Museum in Redwood City. For tickets, call (650) 299-0104.
