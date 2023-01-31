Although not required by California and not available at any of the Jefferson Union High School District schools, an on-site school nurse has traditionally been a cornerstone of a student's health and well-being. In the midst of a pandemic and growing concern about the mental health of teenagers, some are asking why local students don't have the benefit of a nurse on campus.
In the Jefferson Union High School District, one districtwide nurse supports thousands of students, connects students to pivotal health insurance, and showcases the available health services to students and their families. This, however, has concerned parents such as Kelly Venturi, parent of Nicole Venturi, a student of Oceana High School.
"In an emergency, you need to receive immediate care rather than risking the possibility of worsening conditions rather than waiting for the district nurse to arrive," she said.
Most high schools in the district have 25 or more students per classroom. As a result, teachers have their hands full without paying attention to every student's physical, mental or emotional needs. The district requires a certificate of CPR and epi-pen administration for teachers, and many educators find themselves acting as students' therapists, best friends and physicians.
Implementing a school nurse would be beneficial if not necessary. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are many reasons why there should be one. Registered school nurses can connect students with health insurance. Furthermore, a nurse not only takes care of the well-being of a student's physical health but emotional and mental needs as well. Implementing an on-site nurse lifts the weight of the few school wellness counselors who might be overwhelmed with keeping up with the lives of over hundreds of students per week. A nurse on site would be ready to aid students in simple accidents and emergencies, so that doctors don’t have to play catchup with a human being's life.
On the flip side, there's been a movement to fill more mental and emotional healthcare in the public school systems after the surge of the pandemic in 2020 and its effects on teenagers. The US. Department of Education allotted more than $280 million toward mental health, showing the growing concern about mental health and its importance to the younger generation.
Jennette Herbert, the primary wellness counselor at Oceana High School, has been observing the public school health system and its support for students.
"There's been a push to see the whole student in education, and it's important for schools to meet our students' various needs regarding academic support, mental health support, and needs such as food and nutrition, housing, and access to medical services," she said.
Herbert's co-worker, academic counselor Alyssa Owyang, has been supporting Herbert in the role of a wellness counselor.
"Jeannette, being the only wellness counselor on
campus, she has a very heavy and demanding caseload, so sometimes when she isn't able to see a student who has a more urgent need, the other counselors are able to tend to social and emotional needs," said Owyang.
