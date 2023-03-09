San Mateo County emergency managers have opened the region’s emergency operations center and first responders are gearing up for heavy rain and high winds expected to arrive by tonight.
The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for much of Northern California through Sunday morning. A Wind Advisory also extends throughout the Bay Area and beyond as forecasters are predicting sustained winds of up to 39 mph in low areas and nearly double that in higher elevations.
Rain and thunderstorms were expected to arrive at the coast by 4 p.m. today. As much as two inches of rain is expected through the overnight hours, and rain — heavy at times — was expected to continue through Friday and much of the weekend.
Rain is in the forecast every day through Wednesday, March 15.
Forecasters are calling this another atmospheric river, which will surely grab the attention of Coastsiders who well remember January storms that cut power for thousands, and rendered area roads impassable.
