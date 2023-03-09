Here we go again

San Mateo County has made sandbag stations available once more. Photo courtesy San Mateo County

San Mateo County emergency managers have opened the region’s emergency operations center and first responders are gearing up for heavy rain and high winds expected to arrive by tonight.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for much of Northern California through Sunday morning. A Wind Advisory also extends throughout the Bay Area and beyond as forecasters are predicting sustained winds of up to 39 mph in low areas and nearly double that in higher elevations.

