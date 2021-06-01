The judge in the hearing for a preliminary injunction against Pacifica’s RV overnight parking ordinance decided to see for himself how easy or difficult it is to find a place to park an RV in Pacifica. He will drive around Pacifica to research each street on a city-generated list where RVs can legally park.
“I will let you know what I want to do next,” Judge Vince Chhabria said Thursday. He is presiding over the case, Sean Geary vs. City of Pacifica, in the U.S. District Court, Northern District of California.
The judge opened the hearing with critical comments for the city for not making adequate information available about where RVs can park in the language of the ordinance. When presented with a list of streets permitting RVs by the attorney representing the city, Leah Castella, he turned his attention on the plaintiff’s attorney, Grayce Zelphin. He asked her to prove why she alleged the information in the ordinance and in the list of streets is vague and cannot be interpreted by a “reasonable person.”
The judge said the map seemed inaccurate and does not allow for 500 places for RVs as the city alleges. Castella agreed there were problems with the map.
“Shouldn’t you have determined that before passing the ordinance? Some are on steep hills. Don’t you have to do that analysis before passing the ordinance? You are not allowed to drive homeless out of the city,” Judge Chhabria said.
Castella said slopes were the biggest challenge when it came to finding places for RVs. She said the city did conduct the kind of analysis the judge requested.
Zelphin said the list of streets is nonetheless confusing because some streets wider than 40 feet should allow RV parking but do not, while some of the smaller streets in Sharp Park, such as Santa Maria Avenue and San Jose Avenue, do allow RV parking. One plaintiff got parking tickets on Nick Gust Way before knowing about the list, then parked on Westline Drive where there were no restrictive signs. He got a ticket anyway.
The judge asked why that plaintiff, as a lifelong Pacifican, did not try to park on Linda Mar Boulevard, a well-known main street. Zelphin replied three sections of Linda Mar have been marked as not allowing RV parking, including the area at the beginning of the street, so he didn’t know where he could park on that street. He also got a ticket on Esplanade Avenue, which is a permitted street. Most of the streets in Pacifica are under 40 feet in width. The city engineer determined which ones should be prohibited for RV parking, but the reasons why are not always obvious, said Zelphin.
“This is a complaint-driven ordinance. They are being targeted,” she said.
The judge replied that it shouldn’t matter if people can find a place to park. He asked why Linda Mar Boulevard was chopped up and not allowing RV parking along its length. Castella replied the city engineer begins the evaluation process with the width of the streets, then added other factors such as whether the street has a median or bike lanes and bus lanes.
The judge asked about the motivation for the tickets. The judge said he questions whether the ordinance and the list gives people reasonable notice where to park. The list was put on the city’s website, but it has been taken down.
“Admit you have done a bad job notifying people where they can park?” the judge asked at the beginning of the hearing. Castella said the city could do better.
Of the 157 citations issued for RV overnight parking, one was on a permitted street. The list keeps changing, all parties agreed. Streets were added four times over the course of a year. The judge said the city must fix the problem of vagueness in the list of streets by providing clarifying information.
“The city made a deliberate decision to take down the map where they can park. The police chief said it was too bad that happened. By looking at the ordinance, there is no way to see where I cannot park,” the judge said. “There are real problems that need to be alleviated.”
The judge asked why the map was taken off the website. Castella replied the city wanted to provide a way for Pacifica RV residents to get permanent housing but didn’t want to open up Pacifica to a wider RV community across the West Coast.
“If you don’t build enough housing, I can understand what plaintiffs are saying, that they are trying to drive the homeless out. There are no safe parking areas for the RVs within this ordinance. Why have you not found safe parking?” the judge asked. Castella replied no places have been found for safe parking due to land constraints.
The plaintiffs seek to remove the RV parking ban ordinance as unconstitutional, but the judge said he wouldn’t go that far. However, “it must be enjoined until the city cures the vagueness by making it clear and communicating with the residents to tell them where they can park,” he said.
