The judge in the hearing for a preliminary injunction against Pacifica’s RV overnight parking ordinance decided to see for himself how easy or difficult it is to find a place to park an RV in Pacifica. He will drive around Pacifica to research each street on a city-generated list where RVs can legally park.

“I will let you know what I want to do next,” Judge Vince Chhabria said Thursday. He is presiding over the case, Sean Geary vs. City of Pacifica, in the U.S. District Court, Northern District of California.

The judge opened the hearing with critical comments for the city for not making adequate information available about where RVs can park in the language of the ordinance. When presented with a list of streets permitting RVs by the attorney representing the city, Leah Castella, he turned his attention on the plaintiff’s attorney, Grayce Zelphin. He asked her to prove why she alleged the information in the ordinance and in the list of streets is vague and cannot be interpreted by a “reasonable person.”

The judge said the map seemed inaccurate and does not allow for 500 places for RVs as the city alleges. Castella agreed there were problems with the map.

“Shouldn’t you have determined that before passing the ordinance? Some are on steep hills. Don’t you have to do that analysis before passing the ordinance? You are not allowed to drive homeless out of the city,” Judge Chhabria said.

Castella said slopes were the biggest challenge when it came to finding places for RVs. She said the city did conduct the kind of analysis the judge requested.

Zelphin said the list of streets is nonetheless confusing because some streets wider than 40 feet should allow RV parking but do not, while some of the smaller streets in Sharp Park, such as Santa Maria Avenue and San Jose Avenue, do allow RV parking. One plaintiff got parking tickets on Nick Gust Way before knowing about the list, then parked on Westline Drive where there were no restrictive signs. He got a ticket anyway.

The judge asked why that plaintiff, as a lifelong Pacifican, did not try to park on Linda Mar Boulevard, a well-known main street. Zelphin replied three sections of Linda Mar have been marked as not allowing RV parking, including the area at the beginning of the street, so he didn’t know where he could park on that street. He also got a ticket on Esplanade Avenue, which is a permitted street. Most of the streets in Pacifica are under 40 feet in width. The city engineer determined which ones should be prohibited for RV parking, but the reasons why are not always obvious, said Zelphin.

“This is a complaint-driven ordinance. They are being targeted,” she said.

The judge replied that it shouldn’t matter if people can find a place to park. He asked why Linda Mar Boulevard was chopped up and not allowing RV parking along its length. Castella replied the city engineer begins the evaluation process with the width of the streets, then added other factors such as whether the street has a median or bike lanes and bus lanes.

The judge asked about the motivation for the tickets. The judge said he questions whether the ordinance and the list gives people reasonable notice where to park. The list was put on the city’s website, but it has been taken down.

“Admit you have done a bad job notifying people where they can park?” the judge asked at the beginning of the hearing. Castella said the city could do better.

Of the 157 citations issued for RV overnight parking, one was on a permitted street. The list keeps changing, all parties agreed. Streets were added four times over the course of a year. The judge said the city must fix the problem of vagueness in the list of streets by providing clarifying information.

“The city made a deliberate decision to take down the map where they can park. The police chief said it was too bad that happened. By looking at the ordinance, there is no way to see where I cannot park,” the judge said. “There are real problems that need to be alleviated.”

The judge asked why the map was taken off the website. Castella replied the city wanted to provide a way for Pacifica RV residents to get permanent housing but didn’t want to open up Pacifica to a wider RV community across the West Coast.

“If you don’t build enough housing, I can understand what plaintiffs are saying, that they are trying to drive the homeless out. There are no safe parking areas for the RVs within this ordinance. Why have you not found safe parking?” the judge asked. Castella replied no places have been found for safe parking due to land constraints.

The plaintiffs seek to remove the RV parking ban ordinance as unconstitutional, but the judge said he wouldn’t go that far. However, “it must be enjoined until the city cures the vagueness by making it clear and communicating with the residents to tell them where they can park,” he said.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Pacifica Resource Center helping more residents

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

Homeowners experiencing the brink of foreclosure. Renters in need of urgent assistance. And many local people looking to put food on the table. Those were three of the main themes addressed by Pacifica Resource Center Director Anita Rees during her report to City Council on April 12.

New ‘COVID pets’ require early veterinary care

New ‘COVID pets’ require early veterinary care

  • Dr. Brandon Wilson
  • 0

The last year has certainly been interesting. Due to the pandemic, many have been forced to stay at home, away from their friends and family. This has caused an uptick in overall feelings of loneliness, depression and anxiety. One way that families have been alleviating that loneliness is by…

Businesswomen pivot amid pandemic

Businesswomen pivot amid pandemic

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

Ofelia Lee and Christina Solomon of Bliss Original Creations had been crafting leis for graduation celebrations, but, when the pandemic hit, live high school graduations and college celebrations were canceled last year. With fewer orders coming in they had to change direction.

Supes approve controversial Princeton RV park
featured

Supes approve controversial Princeton RV park

  • By Astrid Casimire Bay City News Foundation
  • 0

A proposal for a 42-space RV park in unincorporated San Mateo County received approval by the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday after six years of planning by the applicant.

Beach Boulevard project meeting on Thursday
featured

Beach Boulevard project meeting on Thursday

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

The next workshop for the Beach Boulevard Infrastructure Resiliency Project will be virtually held at 6 p.m. this Thursday. The project aims to replace the current seawall and related infrastructure along the Beach Boulevard promenade.

Police searching for suspect in 5-year-old shooting

Police searching for suspect in 5-year-old shooting

  • From staff reports
  • 0

Tuesday will mark five years since a shooting on the 1000 block of Terra Nova Boulevard endangered the lives of a pregnant woman and her unborn baby. Pacifica Police are hoping to use the anniversary to find the prime suspect.

City plans to evaluate parking for RVs with help of nonprofit

City plans to evaluate parking for RVs with help of nonprofit

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

The Pacifica City Council resolved last week to collaborate on safe parking solutions for RV residents. Meanwhile, Pacifica Resource Center used private funds to host two RV residents at the San Francisco RV Resort, said Anita Rees, director of PRC.

Pacifica benefits from federal relief funds

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

The American Rescue Plan Act signed by President Joe Biden could bring Pacifica $7.25 million in two installments over the next two years, said City Manager Kevin Woodhouse. He said at the April 12 City Council meeting that he got the information from the National League of California Cities.

Recommended for you