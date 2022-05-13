Citing a “new swell” of COVID cases and hospitalizations in the region, 12 Bay Area county health officers issued a joint release on Friday urging renewed vigilance and that residents wear masks indoors.
The Bay Area now has the highest case rate in the state, according to the release. The current wave is fueled by highly contagious Omicron subvariants. Health officials in the region report more cases and a higher level of virus measured in local sewer systems. They stress that actual case rates are likely higher than they know because many are simply testing at home and not reporting positive cases.
“While San Mateo County is not currently considering implementing a local health order to require indoor masking, we stress that this is a time for everyone to take advantage of all the protective measures they can,” said Dr. Scott Morrow, San Mateo County health officer, in the prepared release.
The new warning comes as the U.S. surpasses one million deaths due to COVID since the health crisis began more than two years ago.
Although not required, masking is strongly recommended by the California Department of Public Health for most public indoor settings, and health officials say wearing higher-quality masks (N95/KN95 or snug-fitting surgical masks) indoors is a wise choice that will help people protect their health. Vaccines remain the best protection against severe disease and death from COVID.
Health officials say people should also stay home if they feel sick and get tested right away. Officials also encourage getting tested after potential exposure and limiting large gatherings to well ventilated spaces or outdoors. For people who are more likely to get very sick from COVID-19 infection, medications are available that can reduce your chances of severe illness and death. Anyone who tests positive should call their health provider immediately, experts say.
Friday’s statement was endorsed by top health officials in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Monterey, Napa, San Benito, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and Sonoma counties as well as the city of Berkeley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.