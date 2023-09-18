Time for a shot

A row of prepared COVID-19 vaccines were prepared in 2021 during a vaccine clinic at Our Lady of the Pillar Church in downtown Half Moon Bay. Tribune file photo

 Adam Pardee

The San Mateo County Health Department is urging residents ages six months and older to get the updated COVID-19 vaccine that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved last week. The department also recommends getting the seasonal flu shot at the same time.

As the summer draws to a close, more activities take place indoors, leading to increased risk for catching respiratory viruses. Getting vaccinated now, health officials say, allows the body enough time to develop immunities before circulation of the viruses peaks.

