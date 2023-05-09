It can be very disconcerting to feel a new lump or mass on your pet. A common reason to visit a veterinarian is to determine if a new mass is something to worry about. Dogs and cats generally get masses either on their skin (epidermal/dermal), or under the skin (subcutaneous).
When it comes to skin masses, concerning characteristics are a mass that is pigmented/colored, ulcerated/infected, or if the surrounding skin is inflamed/irritated. Subcutaneous masses are generally more concerning if they are firm, fixed (not freely-moveable,) or if they are painful to the pet. Having said all that, I always tell owners that a veterinarian cannot definitively tell whether a mass is benign (not cancer) or neoplastic (cancerous) just by looking at and feeling a mass.
To better determine the underlying etiology of a mass, the most common diagnostic performed is a fine needle aspirate. This involves poking the mass with a needle to collect cells from the lesion. Those cells will be spread on microscope slides, heat fixed and stained. The slides will then be read under the microscope. In most cases the type of mass can be identified, or at least be defined as benign or malignant (cancerous).
Most general practitioners are comfortable reading slides to diagnose a benign lipoma (benign fatty tumor). If the slides are indicative of something other than a lipoma, most veterinarians will then send these slides to the lab to be read by a clinical pathologist. A clinical pathologist is a specialized veterinarian that examines slides, body fluids, tissue samples, etc. in order to provide valuable information.
Occasionally a mass is not exfoliative, which means that it is difficult to collect cells from it via a needle poke. A mass type that is notorious for this is a mammary mass. It is therefore often difficult to determine whether a mammary mass is benign or malignant from cytology alone. In those cases, an actual piece of the mass can be removed to be sent in for biopsy, which is much more invasive. More commonly, the mass is surgically-removed in total and then sent in for diagnosis.
If a mass cytology reveals that a mass is benign, it is reasonable to monitor the mass long-term. Even if a mass is benign, it may still be appropriate to remove it surgically if it bothers the patient over time. Even benign masses can grow, though generally they do so very slowly. If a mass is malignant, it is important to remove that mass sooner rather than later. Depending on the type of malignancy it is, the mass can grow quickly and even spread to other parts of the body.
Many owners want to know the purpose of aspirating a mass for cytology in a case where the owner has already determined they want the mass removed (they often present specifically to get a surgical estimate). The reason cytology is still important to perform prior to surgery is that the surgical approach to removing the mass often changes depending on what the mass is. If it is determined that a mass is benign, the surgeon can often be less aggressive with their surgical approach and margins.
If a mass is a known malignancy, the surgeon will want to be more aggressive and will attempt wide/deep margins in an effort to get the whole thing (not leave any cancer behind). There are even different margin goals depending on what specific type of cancer the mass is. If a malignant mass is removed and the resulting biopsy reveals ‘dirty margins’ (meaning some cancer cells were left behind), this patient will often need post-surgery treatment (such as radiation or chemotherapy).
As dogs and cats age they often begin to collect lumps and bumps. It is important to have these examined and potentially tested to determine whether they are something to worry about. If a mass is found to be malignant, the sooner it can be removed the greater chance it can be done so cleanly.
Dr. Brandon Wilson is a Pacifica resident. He is a 2009 graduate of University of California, Davis, School of Veterinary Medicine. He has been a full-time veterinarian at Linda Mar Veterinary Hospital for several years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.