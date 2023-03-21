Last week the San Mateo County Harbor District published the first draft of its expected budget for fiscal year 2023-24.
The district is forecasted to have $14.6 million in revenues and $10.7 million in expenses next fiscal year. This leaves $3.89 million for the Harbor District’s Capital Improvement Program, a nearly 19 percent decrease from last year’s projection.
The district is estimated to spend $4.29 million on capital projects in the upcoming fiscal year. That’s much less than the district budgeted for capital projects in 2022-23 — $9.1 million. This year commissioners expect to spend less because some large projects are already finished, including the public restroom at Surfer’s Beach, designing a reconfigured Johnson Pier and Pillar Point Harbor retail center, and replacing Oyster Point Marina navigational aids.
Sixty-seven percent of the district’s revenue comes from property taxes, and 25 percent is from slip and berth fees. In terms of $9.7 million projected property tax revenue, the district is planning to spend $1.1 million for operations at Oyster Point Marina, $1.9 million at Pillar Point Harbor, $2.8 million for administrative services, and $3.87 million in capital funds next fiscal year.
Two-thirds of the forecasted $10.7 million in expenses come from salaries and benefits, which are expected to be up 20 percent next year. This is partly due to several vacancies that are expected to be filled. Additionally, workers' compensation insurance costs are expected to rise by $102,000 due to claims filed in 2022.
The district's working capital balance as of June 30, 2022, was $20.6 million, with $2.78 million set aside for reserves. The estimated Working Capital Balance available to fund the district’s Capital Improvement Program for June 30, 2023, is just over $14 million.
Some important projects that are expected in the upcoming budget include designing a new launch ramp at Pillar Point Harbor, Surfer’s Beach dredging, Oyster Point Marina access ramps, and Pillar Point Harbor rock slope restoration.
The Harbor District was recently audited for fiscal year 2021-22 and received a clean unmodified opinion for its financial statements. The fiscal year 2023-24 preliminary budget will be presented to the board in April. After the draft is settled, the public can comment on it before the final document is approved in June.
