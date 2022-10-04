Though the San Mateo County Harbor District is not legally required to provide maritime rescue services, the harbormasters and staff on the payroll work around the clock to keep all manner of ocean visitors safe on the coast from their perch at Pillar Point Harbor. Now, due to limited staffing and increasing overtime costs, harbor commissioners are trying to remain afloat financially and still maintain the high level of service the Coastside has come to expect.
After more than 90 minutes of discussion at a September commissioners meeting, the board ultimately approved General Manager Jim Pruett’s decision to reduce staff overtime, limiting shifts to no more than 12 hours. Staff cannot use overtime to cover gaps in the schedule unless an identifiable operational need requires it.
That is not meant to discontinue search and rescue efforts, Pruett said, but, at the rate the district is spending, it can’t maintain 24-hour service without compromising safety.
The decision means that the deputy harbormasters will be assigned to work during peak hours of the day, as determined by the harbormaster. This will likely lead to solo overnight shifts, which limits maritime-assist availability.
The board also agreed with the recommendation to hire three new harbor workers, with two at Pillar Point Harbor and one at Oyster Point Marina in South San Francisco. The idea is that these land-based jobs, which cost $239,000 annually, will take cleaning and maintenance responsibilities away from deputy harbormasters, freeing them up for search and rescue operations.
The board acknowledged the public benefit of the service and agreed that the district should seek partnerships and additional funding sources, possibly from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The district usually staffs at least two officers at Pillar Point Harbor overnight. This itself makes emergency response outside the harbor unsafe because of a lack of backup. Sometimes, a third deputy harbormaster is available, but the inconsistency is risky for both staff and anyone in an emergency.
There are currently 14 deputy harbormasters at Pillar Point Harbor and eight at Oyster Point Marina. From 2018 through 2021, the Pillar Point Harbor Patrol responded to more than 313 search and rescue calls and 631 maritime-assist cases. Pillar Point Harbor’s operating expenses, including employee salaries and benefits, have fluctuated from $2.7 million total to $3 million for 19 full-time positions over the last three fiscal years.
To have a fully staffed team on call 24/7, or to maintain 17-hour coverage at Oyster Point Marina, the district would need to hire eight new deputy harbormasters, with six stationed at Pillar Point Harbor, at a cost of more than $1 million a year, staff says. Pruett reiterated that he was in favor of paying enough deputy harbormasters to be on call all day, every day, but that option isn’t feasible currently. The harbormaster still can bring on extra hands for overtime at certain times, like during bad weather, holidays, and crab or salmon openings.
Over the last four years, the district has spent $1.2 million on overtime. From July 3 to July 30 this year, the district incurred 446.4 hours of overtime which cost $33,932. In some instances, staff are on shift for 17 hours.
“Overtime costs of $20,000 to $50,000 per month, we simply can’t afford that,” Pruett said. “We need to figure out how we can provide search and rescue at the height of the day when most people are out and minimize the overtime when it's not so busy.
“The watermen we have at the district, (there is) nobody better. They’re the best at what they do,” he said. “I have the utmost respect for what watermen we have and their capabilities that they have, but I don’t have the funding to fund 24/7 search and rescue and maintain a harbor.”
Harbor board President Nancy Reyering summarized the board’s sentiment, noting how when she was first elected she was stunned to learn about the extent of the harbor patrol’s rescue efforts. However, the district remains “a public agency with limited funding sources and the lack of a mission statement to provide full-time search and rescue,” she said.
Some people who spoke at the meeting adamantly disagreed with the board's decision, questioning why the district would limit rescue operations if it could still save lives. Others were concerned that the district was prioritizing infrastructure over personnel, arguing that first responders are needed at all times, not only in the daytime.
Tim West Jr., a Princeton resident who does voluntary water safety on his Jet Ski at Mavericks, said he often interacts with the harbor patrol and sees them as a valuable asset.
“To short-staff them doesn’t sit well with me or many people I know,” he said.
Deputy Harbormaster Jacob Walding called the district’s decision-making “premature” and noted the 12-hour shift limits could cause problems within the union. He also stated that shift staffing during daylight hours was “absurd” due to emergencies happening in the early hours of the morning or late at night.
“Solo coverage doesn’t just reduce search and rescue and the safety of the patrons that utilize our facilities, it also places officers in grave danger,” he said.
“We need local search and rescue all the time,” Pruett agreed. “However, the district is not funded for it, and we need to find outside funding for those positions.”
