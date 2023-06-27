▸ Government body: San Mateo County Harbor District
▸ Time and date: 1 p.m., June 21
▸ Members present: William Zemke, Tom Mattusch, George Domurat, Virginia Chang Kiraly, Kathryn Slater-Carter.
▸ Staff present: General Manager Jim Pruett, Director of Operations John Moren, Legal Counsel Trisha Ortiz, Director of Administrative Services Julie van Hoff, Deputy Secretary Melanie Haden.
▸ Dredge plan: Domurat asked if the board would consider issuing a request for proposals for a dredge material management plan for both Oyster Point Marina and Pillar Point Harbor. It would help the district get organized and give guidance on future projects and if the district should buy or lease its own dredging equipment. The board agreed to discuss the topic at a future meeting.
▸ Final budget: The Harbor District’s final budget forecasts the district to take in $14.7 million in revenues and spend $10.7 million in operations. The remaining $3.9 million will be spent on capital projects.
Revenues are expected to increase 5.6 percent, more than was forecasted in the preliminary budget (4.9 percent). Capital expenditures are increasing by $7.3 million due to two projects: $2.7 million for electric upgrades and piling replacement at Pillar Point Harbor and $4.7 million for Surfer’s Beach dredging project. Staff says funding for the latter was postponed by fiscal years 2022-23 to 2023-24.
▸ Fees: During a discussion last month about increasing all rates and fees by 5.6 percent to keep pace with inflation, the commission asked staff to analyze alternatives that would give discounts to commercial fishermen due to the loss of commercial crab and salmon seasons. Commercial fishermen currently pay $280,000 in berth rental fees to the district.
The staff said a 5.6 percent rate increase of all rates and fees would give the Harbor District $164,000 in next fiscal year. The recommendation also stated that full-time commercial vessels would get a 15 percent discount on monthly berthing rates.
Commissioner Chang Kiraly said she wished staff had presented more options including deferred payments. After a lengthy discussion, the board decided to increase the slip fees and birthing rates by just 2.8 percent (with no discount for commercial fishers) which could give the district between $75,000 and $82,000 from slip fees this upcoming year.
The other rates and fees will be increased as proposed, most of which are growing by 5.6 percent. The finance committee will examine whether to raise berthing rates again later this year. There is a public workshop at 6 p.m., July 13, to discuss all options related to slip fees and commercial fishing vessels.
▸ Quote of the day: “It really smacks of discrimination to the rest of us berthers.” Doug Laughlin, of the Coastside Fishing Club, was opposed to the discount to commercial fishers because many were able to apply for federal disaster relief loans.
