A recent report of sexual harassment in Pacifica is raising questions about how to ensure public safety, how to deal with the bad behavior of young men, and how the police respond to such events.
Sim Oberg, 19, reported the disturbing encounter. On March 24, Oberg, who uses they/them pronouns, was exploring San Pedro Creek where it runs along the bike path behind Linda Mar Safeway. Oberg met a young man there, and the two had some casual conversation. As Oberg describes it, the young man was soon joined by 10 to 15 other youths in their mid-teens, at which point the encounter turned ugly.
In a post on Nextdoor, Oberg writes that the group started verbally harassing them. “They threatened to trap, kill, and rape me passing it off as a joke. They spewed heinous proposals dishing out violent rape ‘jokes’ nonstop.” In an interview, Oberg said the group followed the lead of one member, and the threats escalated as the group members fed off one another.
Oberg recounts that when attempting to leave the area, someone said “Grab her, don’t let her leave.” Oberg was not actually restrained, but described being followed by the youths, who recorded Oberg’s retreat with a phone and threw a bucket of water at Oberg.
Shortly after, Oberg saw a Pacifica police officer and reported what happened. The officer took the information, and Oberg was told later that the officer went to the site but didn’t see anyone who obviously fit the descriptions of the group members.
Capt. Chris Clements of the Pacifica Police Department says that investigating such incidents can be difficult. In wooded or remote areas, it’s hard to get an exact location for searching, and for safety reasons the department doesn’t send officers into such areas alone.
With limited numbers of officers available, low-level offenses have to take second priority to more serious reports. Pacifica typically has three officers on patrol during the daytime, plus a watch commander.
Officers document such incidents, says Clements, and those involved can ask for a copy of the incident report either online or in person.
Tygarjas Bigstyck, a manager at nearby Safeway and the city’s mayor, says the store has had problems with a group of youths that has stolen goods and has harassed a female worker and elderly customers. He does not know if this is the same group.
Clements said the department can’t comment on specific cases, but when asked about youth breaking the rules, Clements said, “We try to address behavior as it’s occurring.
“If you see something, say something right away,” he said, so the police can take action. When they get called in for violations like harassment or shoplifting, Clements says they respond as quickly as possible.
When juveniles are caught in offenses, the first action is to contact the parents. “Hopefully they’ll be proactive,” said Clements. “It’s a partnership. Parents really prefer not to get calls from the police.”
Clements said that people can reduce their risk of trouble by not walking alone, especially in remote or unfamiliar areas. Stick to well-lit and well-trafficked pathways and trust your judgment, he advises.
The organization Stop Street Harassment says that some things individuals might consider public sexual harassment may not be illegal. But many specific actions are — for example, in California it is not legal for someone to stalk you, obstruct your movement, grope you or expose themselves to you.
If faced with public harassment, the organization recommends projecting a strong and assertive presence, looking the harasser in the eye and speaking confidently, even if you don’t feel strong. “You always have the right to be free from sexual harassment and assault in public,” the organization says.
Oberg describes receiving support from family and community members since the event, and an advocate from Rape Trauma Services in Burlingame is helping Oberg navigate the system. About the young men, Oberg said, “They know it’s bad. They like it because they can get away with it.” Oberg hopes that speaking out and shining a light on such behavior will make it less likely to happen to someone else.
