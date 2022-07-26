During the difficult days of the pandemic lockdown in 2020-21 creativity flourished in households throughout the world. The stay-at-home order led many people to fill the hours making things with their hands, whether it was sourdough bread, paintings or some other craft.
For skilled artisans who sell their products at fairs and community events, the period of isolation meant an opportunity to increase their inventory but also a lack of occasions to connect with customers and peers.
When the lockdown started, the local community of artisans in Pacifica was already feeling the loss of Madrigalli Market, a popular fair held each December at the Pedro Point Firehouse until 2017. The cancellation of public gatherings through the summer and holiday season in 2020 meant a significant loss of income and an equally devastating lack of exchange with other creative people.
As public health restrictions began to relax in 2021 the artists confronted the absence of venues and the continuing hesitation of people to go anywhere there might be a crowd.
That’s when Kristina Ayala, owner of Pufferfish Press, dreamed up Handmade Pacifica, a new fair specifically for Pacifica-based artists. As a member of the local creative community, Ayala sensed the need for people to get back out and she had the contacts to pull together an ambitious event quickly.
Ayala reached out to Cindy Abbott, director of the Sanchez Art Gallery in Linda Mar, and began planning the first Handmade Pacifica event. The summer 2021 fair featured 24 vendors offering a variety of products, complemented by food and music, all in an outdoor setting at the gallery.
Everyone involved deemed the event to be an overwhelming success, leading Ayala to establish Handmade Pacifica as an ongoing venture. In the months following the large summer fair, smaller groups of local artisans participated in pop-up arts events at Lovey’s Tea Shoppe in Rockaway Beach in the spirit of Handmade Pacifica.
Organizing these events also inspired Ayala to appreciate the creativity in her own neighborhood. When she moved to the Manor area of Pacifica a couple of years ago she worried that it might not be her kind of place. But taking a closer look she discovered a rich community of creative people and helped pull them together for Merry Manor, a holiday art stroll last year. The BYOM event — that’s bring your own mug — provided a map of open studios and maker spaces within a three-block area.
With all of this momentum, Ayala teamed with photographer Daniele Derenzi of dnd Studios to plan the second annual Handmade Pacifica, which takes place from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday in the same outdoor space at Sanchez Art Gallery.
This year the number of participants will grow to 28 creators of fine art, crafts and food. Rather than opening the event to anyone who wants to sell their work, Ayala and Derenzi act as curators who assemble a diverse and engaging set of participants. They want at least three-quarters of the vendors to be based in Pacifica and they strive to avoid excessive duplication of particular art forms. Any participants they invite from outside of Pacifica, such as Bob’s Arts and Crafts from Half Moon Bay, create types of work not represented by the Pacifica artists.
“People don’t like fairs with a whole bunch of people selling soap,” Ayala said. “I know some amazing jewelry-makers who we didn’t invite because if the percentage is too high at a small event it diminishes the experience for people who come to shop.”
“They’ve done a really nice job of creating a variety so each vendor can shine,” Abbott said. She emphasizes that the fair is in complete harmony with the mission of the Sanchez Art Gallery to create community through art. Abbott downplays any distinction between the art displayed on tables during the fair and the art on the walls in the gallery.
“Anything made by hand is really important in a world of mass-produced things,” Abbott said. The galleries will be open during the fair on
Sunday with some of the artists talking about their work on view at 2. Abbott hopes that Handmade Pacifica will attract some new people who might not know about Sanchez, which she calls one of Pacifica’s best kept secrets.
