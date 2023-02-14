In 2014, the city of Pacifica passed a Climate Action Plan. The goal was to reduce the community’s contribution to greenhouse warming by 35 percent below 2005 levels by 2020 and 80 percent below 1990 levels by 2050. In the last eight years, progress has been difficult to judge.
Some of the recommendations have been implemented, but there is no good reading on how much progress has actually been made toward those reductions.Pacifica’s Climate Committee, a citizens group working on climate issues, wants the city to recommit to its climate agenda. Members will make the push at the City Council’s yearly goal-setting meeting on March 3.
“There’s so much small towns like Pacifica and Half Moon Bay can do to make a difference on climate change,” said Cynthia Kaufman, a member of the committee, which helped the city write the original report.
The climate plan includes such goals as promoting energy efficiency and renewable energy, reducing driving, supporting pedestrians, bicyclists and transit users, promoting the use of fuel-efficient vehicles, requiring recycling, composting and water conservation, and mobilizing the community to build a climate action movement. The goals were matched with specific actions the city pledged to take over the following five years, meaning by 2019.
The city issued two progress reports, in 2016 and 2017, that listed actions taken toward its goals. For example, the city contracted with Recology of the Coast, which led to a better rate of household recycling and composting. The draft General Plan incorporated new smart-growth policies, and there were new bike lanes added with the Palmetto streetscape project.
But public comments on the implementation reports questioned the lack of progress on other fronts, asking why the city had not been able to work with SamTrans to improve transit options, and why the public education and emissions monitoring programs seemed to be lagging.
After the 2017 report, there were no further updates from the city.
The Climate Committee thinks the city could make progress in a number of areas, said Kaufman. Transportation emissions account for half of Pacifica’s carbon footprint, according to the 2014 plan, so changing transportation patterns is critical for making substantive progress.
“We wish the city were actively engaging with SamTrans and Commute.org to increase availability of public transportation,” said Kaufman.
Trash and composting is another area of focus. When organic waste decomposes in a landfill, it emits methane, which is an even more potent greenhouse gas than CO2, explained Kaufman. Composting that waste turns it into usable soil, so the carbon goes into the ground instead of into the air.
“There’s still good work to be done to make it easier for schools, businesses and multi-unit buildings in our community to compost,” said Kaufman.
Doing the work will take resources. The climate plan called for a sustainability coordinator on city staff who would be responsible for implementing the plan and reporting on the progress, but there is currently no one primarily responsible for that work. According to City Manager Kevin Woodhouse, staff in several different departments works on sustainability actions.
The City Council sets annual goals for its work. For several years, these have included updating the Climate Action Plan, whose long-term goals were supposed to be implemented by 2017. The Climate Committee will advocate for taking this goal seriously and, more importantly, for putting the plan into action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.