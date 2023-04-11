Coastsiders interested in radio communication have an opportunity to learn with other like-minded folks next week. The Bay Area Educational Amateur Radio Society is hosting its regular “Ham Cram” course on April 22 at the Santa Clara First Baptist Church.
The full-day session gets you an FCC license to operate amateur radios, commonly known as ham radios. Because of the risk of interference with emergency communications, amateur radio operators must be licensed through the FCC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.