A group called Plastic Free Future held an informational meeting for aligned environmental organizations and allies to discuss Pacifica’s current ordinance regarding single-use plastics and the new stricter ordinance recently passed by the county.

Pacifica’s current single- use plastics ban includes plastic foam cups and containers and all single-use plastic straws, stirrers and utensils.

Plastic Free Pacifica wants Pacifica to change its ordinance to mirror the new San Mateo County ordinance that covers those items as well as all single-use plastic foodware such as cups, containers and plates. In an email to the Tribune, Plastic Free Pacifica Executive Director Alejandra Warren also noted the county requires businesses to supply single-use plastic utensils and other items only if customers “opt in” for takeout and delivery.

San Mateo is embarking on a countywide effort encouraging cities to adopt its ordinance, and several cities have already done so, she wrote.

“We will be encouraging the city to adopt the county ordinance and to include additional language that requires reuse for onsite dining,” she wrote. “This means that all food and beverages consumed on premises will need to be served using reusable foodware, as in washable, reusable plates, cups and silverware.

“Reusables reduce the amount of trash generated by the business, are safer for human health and the environment, and save businesses money over the longer term,” she wrote. “Most businesses can save thousands of dollars by switching to reusable, even accounting for increased costs for dishwashing. Our neighbors in Daly City and Half Moon Bay have adopted policies encouraging reuse, and cities such as Santa Rosa and Berkeley already require reuse for onsite dining.”

San Mateo County has financial assistance and incentive programs for businesses making the transition to reusable foodware, Warren said.

Plastic Free Pacifica will be drafting a letter of support to be signed by leading environmental organizations in Pacifica that will serve as a starting point to engage City Council on this issue, she wrote.

Tags

Jane Northrop has covered Pacifica for the Pacifica Tribune since 1996. She has won first place John Swett Awards from the California Teachers Association for her coverage of education.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Supervisor takes up complaints over rising meat prices during pandemic
featured

Supervisor takes up complaints over rising meat prices during pandemic

  • By Jane Northrop
  • Updated
  • 0

David Canepa, president of the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors, took a call from an unhappy constituent complaining about the skyrocketing price of meat. Following up, Canepa queried President Joe Biden’s administration and learned the White House has plans to change the consumer’s exp…

Nebraska court waits on Pacifica PD

  • From staff reports
  • 0

Nebraska authorities say they are awaiting evidence from the Pacifica Police Department after a Nebraska man was arrested on the coast in May when his two children were found dead in his home.

County reports 30 percent drop in local ag industry

County reports 30 percent drop in local ag industry

  • By Sarah Wright
  • 0

San Mateo County’s agricultural economy is shrinking at an alarming rate. Between 2019 and 2020, local agricultural production dropped by nearly 30 percent, a change that leaders say is mostly attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic and the CZU August Lightning Complex Fire that forced month-l…

HIghway 1 closed south of tunnels due to fatal crash
breaking

HIghway 1 closed south of tunnels due to fatal crash

  • From staff reports
  • Updated
  • 0

Updated 6:10 p.m. A black sport utility vehicle went over the cliff south of the Devil's Slide tunnels on Wednesday afternoon, resulting in at least one fatality. An eyewitness described a terrifying moment leading up to the crash.

Federal dollars tackle pandemic, homelessness

Federal dollars tackle pandemic, homelessness

  • By Sarah Wright
  • 0

San Mateo County’s revised budget increases spending to $3.8 billion after a windfall of around $90 million worth of state and federal money came through to fund programs that combat the COVID-19 pandemic and restart the local economy.

Fairmont Shopping Center unveils new development plan after 40 years

Fairmont Shopping Center unveils new development plan after 40 years

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

Gun stores and cannabis shops were two of the new uses that would have been conditionally allowed in Fairmont Shopping Center’s new development plan discussed at a recent Pacifica Planning Commission meeting, but the commissioners decided not to allow them.

Recommended for you