Throughout his illustrious career as an attorney, Joe Cotchett has supported environmental causes and organizations by fighting in court to protect public lands and prevent the sale of irreplaceable natural resources. In one case, his free legal services on behalf of the Surfrider Foundation helped restore public access to Martin’s Beach south of Half Moon Bay and ensure the strength of the California Coastal Act.
Over the decades, when Cotchett could take a break, he found refuge by coming over the hill from his Burlingame-based practice to enjoy the open spaces of the San Mateo County coast. With those visions in mind, earlier this month Cotchett added a donation of $250,000 to the nonprofit preservation group Green Foothills to his list of contributions on behalf of the environment.
The gift honors Pete McCloskey, Cotchett’s longtime friend and law partner. A former congressman, McCloskey co-authored the Environmental Protection Act and was a co-founder of Earth Day.
The donation will become part of the Lennie Roberts Advocacy Fund, named for the group’s influential volunteer legislative advocate over the past five decades. The fund will help Green Foothills continue to attract and compensate talented staff to carry out its mission. The high cost of living on the Peninsula has hindered recruitment efforts for many organizations.
Cotchett told the Review that his firm “has been going after abusers for years,” but without groups like Green Foothills we wouldn’t have open spaces to enjoy.
“Compare our coast to Southern California from Malibu to San Diego and you can understand how important these groups are,” he said. “It’s the Lennie Robertses that have made the Peninsula what it is.”
Cotchett, who owns numerous properties in Half Moon Bay, is not categorically opposed to development but says, “it must be done in a careful and respectful way.” Although the octogenarian seems unlikely to slow down anytime soon, he chose the Coastside community as his home when he does. He appreciates that Half Moon Bay is “building a community that respects the environment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.