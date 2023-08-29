The Sharp Park Golf Course is hosting the inaugural Chris Ourtiague Braveheart Classic golf tournament on Thursday, Sept. 14. It’s a labor of love for friends and family and a chance to honor a cherished member of the community.
Ourtiague was a Pacifica resident who lost his fight with ALS recently. Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis is a disease that impacts the body’s nervous system. Almost 5,000 people in the U.S. are diagnosed with ALS each year.
Ourtiague’s family and friends, with help from the ALS Therapy Development Institute, hope to raise money and awareness through the tournament. The fundraiser is nearing its $30,000 goal; organizers say all proceeds will go to funding research for ALS.
Glynis Murray, who works with the institute, said the organization helps set up fundraisers and was laying the groundwork for this one when Ourtiague died earlier this summer.
“Anya, who is Chris’ widow, wants to continue to have this tournament in his memory, so I'm very thankful for both of them on how this whole thing got started,” Murray explained.
Tournament tickets can be purchased for individual golfers or for groups of four. There are also options to donate money, buy sponsorships or attend the buffet dinner held when the tournament ends.
“A huge portion of events like this, is the awareness piece,” said Murray, who lost her own husband to ALS in 2016. “People think it's kind of a rare disease, but when you start talking to people, and they come to an event like this, you start to kind of go, oh, gosh, this isn't that rare.
“So, the awareness piece of it is just as important as the actual funding itself,” said Murray.
