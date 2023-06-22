Clad in helmets and padded at the elbows, wrists and knees, Akiko Motomura’s sons followed Go Skate instructor Jared Goebel around the bowl and down the mini ramp at Pacifica Skatepark on Wednesday, watching and learning from the bend of his knees and position of his feet.
Goebel was there offering free skateboard lessons for Go Skate Day, or International Skate Day — an event created by the International Association of Skateboard Companies in 2004. The San Francisco Skateboard School took the opportunity to spread its love and knowledge of the activity by providing lessons to the Bay Area community.
The event intentionally falls on the summer solstice each year, allowing for skaters to squeeze the most sun and skating out of the day. (Though there is rarely an abundance of summer sun anywhere on the coast.)
“Go Skate Day, longest day of the year, bunch of sunshine — seemed like a good day to skate,” Goebel said under an overcast Pacifica sky. He was appropriately dressed for the role of skate instructor, with Vans shoes and socks, as well as a backward Thrasher baseball cap.
Though Motomura is a resident of Foster City, she drove her sons out to Pacifica for the special occasion because “they love playing skateboards but are busy playing soccer usually, so I thought this was a good opportunity to play skateboards.”
Her sons, both in elementary school, were good students, listening to their instructor with diligence. “You’re gonna put your foot down here, push down, move your foot up, lift and land back down. Good pop!” Goebel said to the boys.
Motomura and her family are originally from Tokyo. When they moved to the Bay Area less than two years ago, neither of her sons spoke English, so she introduced them to skateboarding as a way “to jump into English culture.”
“We cannot experience (skateboarding) in Tokyo,” Motomura said. “It was a very good chance for them to start speaking English in a very enjoyable environment.”
Go Skate Day was founded with the purpose of providing this kind of environment for people like Motomura’s sons. Robert Dunfey III, the founder and CEO of Go Skate, said the event “is a celebration of the skateboarding culture and we are excited to share our passion with everyone. We want to make skateboarding accessible and offer free lessons to beginners and advanced skaters.”
While Goebel has been skating for “at least eight years,” he has been teaching for much less. It is clear that sharing his passion for the activity is important though.
“It’s kinda an opportunity to transfer my knowledge… and further the next generation of skateboarders, especially in this area,” he said. “(Teaching) is a great opportunity for skaters to be able to share.”
After just half an hour of lessons, Motomura’s sons were “already able to handle the big hills,” Goebel added as they followed him into the bowl. “They’ve improved a bunch.”
