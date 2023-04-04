Saturday shoppers ambled in and out of Grocery Outlet in Pacifica last weekend, dangling colorful shopping bags over their shoulders and by their sides. It was a sunny day, and for people with a sweet tooth, it was their lucky day.
Donning brown vests with badges like “Cookie Techie” and “I Love Cookies” sprinkled on the back, Sofia Canas and Lena Starrett stood near the store entrance selling Girl Scout cookies. The two 8-year-olds belong to the local Girl Scout Troop 62778. Since mid-March, they’ve been working toward their sales goal one $6 box at a time.
“They’re getting really good at their six times table,” said Nicole Canas, a former Pacifica Girl Scout, who was helping daughter Sofia calculate total sale prices at the cookie booth.
Even though Do-Si-Dos and Tagalongs tend to sell themselves, annual cookie sales help Girl Scouts learn all kinds of skills — leadership, money management, goal-setting and entrepreneurship. In-person booth sales also help Girl Scouts develop in another important way.
“It improves their social interaction skills with strangers in a relatively controlled setting,” said Pacifica resident and cookie customer Ed Ochi, who is a Thin Mint and Samoas aficionado. “That’s even more important now as we come out of the pandemic where you had kids stuck at home looking at everybody else on a computer screen.
“It allows them to interact with people who may be completely different from them,” he added. “It teaches them that everybody’s different.”
Ochi seems to have a point. When asked what she’s learning behind the booth, the first thing Sofia Canas said was, “We get to interact with the customers.”
Both Canas and Starrett are selling cookies in a variety of ways — door-to-door, at booth sites and through an online store. Starrett said she is able to provide the best service in person.
“Online it’s harder to explain the cookies,” she said, holding a clipboard with a “cookie tally sheet” to track sales. “People ask, like, ‘What does this have?’ They probably wouldn’t say that on the website, but in person we can tell them.”
One thing Girls Scouts like Starrett and Canas have been explaining a lot this year is the newcomer cookie called Adventurefuls.
“They’re a brownie-flavored cookie with caramel cream on the inside,” said Starrett.
“And a little bit of sea salt on top,” added Canas.
“It’s not as sweet as some of these cookies, which I feel the grown-ups like more,” said Starrett.
Cookie season started six weeks late this year for the Girl Scouts of Northern California due to a backlog at the Little Brownie Bakers factory, which produces 75 percent of the nation’s Girl Scout cookies. The bakery is located in Louisville, Ky., where a perfect storm of global supply chain issues, local labor shortages and bouts of severe weather caused production delays.
By last Saturday, local cookie sales were in full swing. One customer walked away with four boxes of Lemon-Ups, four boxes of Thin Mints and two boxes of Trefoils. Another man bought just one box, but assured Canas and Starrett he’d be back.
“I don’t want more in the house until Easter because I will eat them,” he said. As he walked away, Starrett leaned over the table and called out after him, saying, “Enjoy your cookies!”
